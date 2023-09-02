BUTLER — In a game in which his offense scored 41 points, it was a defensive sequence that West Noble head coach Monte Mawhorter was particularly proud of.
Leading 21-14 at halftime, the Chargers didn’t run an offensive play until the last minute and 38 seconds of the third quarter.
Twice, host Eastside had the ball deep in West Noble territory, but the visitors’ defense held the Blazers just three points.
On the ensuing kickoff, Eastside recovered a fumble at the West Noble 16 but couldn’t score. That’s because the Charger defense came up big, forcing the Blazers to give up the ball on downs.
Finally touching the ball late in the third, the Chargers used that huge momentum boost to score three times in the fourth quarter for a 41-17 win over Eastside.
West Noble improved to 3-0 in all games with the win. Eastside is 1-2 overall.
“That was really good for us with the young kids that we’re playing to actually have our backs against the wall and have to step up and make plays,” Mawhorter said afterwards.
“I think they came out of this with a lot more confidence and ready to go.”
The Chargers finished with 428 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Drew Yates was personally responsible for 224 yards of that, throwing for 134 yards and running for 90 more. His 54-yard touchdown run opened the scoring not quite 90 seconds after the opening kickoff.
Eastside bounced right back, with Gage Spalding scoring on a 51-yard run.
The Blazers took the lead when Colten Crothers tipped a Yates pass meant for West Noble’s Fernando Macias. Instead of reaching its intended target, Eastside’s E.J. Miller grabbed the tipped ball and took it 68 yards to the end zone. Ethan Barnes’ kick gave the hosts a 14-7 lead with three minutes left in the first.
On the next drive, Eastside’s Jake Warstler tackled Yates for a five-yard loss, but on fourth down, Yates bounced back in a big way, with Jaylun Shaffer outjumping a defender to pull in a 23-yard TD pass.
Near the end of the half, the Chargers ran a nice screen play, with Drew Yates connecting with Xavier Yates for a 42 yard scoring play. Nefty Macias’ extra-point kick gave West Noble a 21-14 halftime lead.
Eastside’s first drive of the second half lasted more than seven minutes before Barnes booted a 22-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 21-17.
Warstler recovered a West Noble fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the 16, but the Blazers would only gain four yards. A penalty set them back five yards, and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
“It was a pretty critical spot in the game and we just didn’t finish for a million different reasons,” Eastside coach Alyx Brandewie said of that sequence.
“I’ve got to make sure we’re in a position to have some success and finish when we get the ball down in there, and we just didn’t tonight.”
Drew Yates capped a 10-play, 83-yard drive with a 25-yard pitch-and-catch scoring play to Bradyn Barth.
Before the game ended, Yates would add a 13-yard TD pass to McKale Bottles and Seth Pruitt would add a 21-yard touchdown run.
Pruitt ended the night with 134 yards on 19 carries.
Both teams open Northeast Corner Conference divisional play Friday. The Blazers travel to Churubusco. West Noble hosts Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.