BUTLER — There’s a different energy in the old Butler High School gymnasium, and Eastside’s wrestling team fed off it in Tuesday’s 40-34 win over Bluffton.
It was also a good way to send out seniors Treyven McKinley, Hunter Miller and Keegan Miller.
The Blazers closed out regular-season dual meet action with a 12-8 record. Eastside now competes in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference meet at West Noble.
It was just the third loss of the season for the Tigers (16-3).
“The kids like it. I think the sound’s different,” said Eastside coach Joel Richman. “You have people on both sides (of you) and I think the energy’s a little higher. We were able to get a few more people in here tonight.
“We stayed up all night and beat a pretty good Bluffton team,” he added. “I’m happy. Hopefully we can keep that fire going Saturday and through sectionals.”
Eastside got the crowd going early as Lane Burns (138 pounds) and Mason Fritch (145) scored early pins over their Bluffton opponents.
The Tigers won the next two matches on points, but the Blazers built a 34-7 advantage behind pins from McKinley (170), Jackson Wicker (182) and Keegan Miller (220). Dax Holman (195) added an 11-2 major decision in that run.
Bluffton won the 285-pound match, but Eastside’s Cody Collins sealed his team’s victory with a pin in 1 minute at 106 pounds.
The Tigers took forfeits at 113, 120 and 126 pounds and won by decision at 132.
“The kids came out fired up, really intense and carried it all the way through,” Richman said.
“We had some ups and downs throughout the top part of our lineup, but they fought back through and got themselves some extra points for pins. A few of those guys fought really hard not to get pinned, and in the end, that made a difference.”
Eastside won three of the four reserve matches.
Seth Baker (138) won by pin. Carson Days (160) won by injury default. Trevor Fiechter (182) won by decision.
Eastside 40, Bluffton 34
106 — Cody Collins (ES) wins by 1:00 pin over Vineyard (B). 113 — Corkwell (B) wins by forfeit. 120 — Lewis (B) wins by forfeit. 126 — Bertsch (B) wins by forfeit. 132 — Hernandez (B) wins by 7-2 dec. over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Burns (ES) wins by 2:24 pin over Bultemeier (B). 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by 1:05 pin over D.Kahn (B). 152 — Apps (B) wins by 12-2 maj. dec. over Reed (ES). 160 — Coleman (B) wins by 6-3 dec. over Patrick (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) wins by 2:21 pin over N.Thompson (B). 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) wins by 1:23 pin over Hunt (B). 195 — Holman (ES) wins by 11-2 maj. dec. over Landis (B). 220 — Keegan Miller (ES) wins by 1:49 pin over Farmer (B). 285 — R.Thompson (B) wins by 3:45 pin over Hunter Miller (ES).
Reserve
138 — Baker (ES) wins by 1:43 pin over Yergler (B). 145 — L.Kahn (B) wins by 4:23 pin over Thadden Fiechter (ES). 160 — Days (ES) wins by injury default over Rolston (B). 182 — Trevor Fiechter (ES) wins by 13-8 dec. over Stewart (B).
