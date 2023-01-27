Ten area seniors (nine players and one student manager) were recently selected to the Regional 3 All-Star team by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Area offensive players were Eastside running back Dax Holman and DeKalb’s super skilled trio of quarterback Tegan Irk, tight end Derek Overbay and wide receiver Donnie Wiley.
Defensive players selected were tackle Easton Brown from East Noble, cornerback Riley Buroff from Churubusco and Carsen Jacobs from Eastside, and free safeties Andre Tagliaferri from Angola and Owen Troyer from Lakeland.
Also selected as a regional all-star was East Noble student manager Bryson Mills.
The regional all-star selections by the IFCA is the first step toward possible selection to the Murat Shrine North/South Football All-Star Classic.
Holman was named KPC Media Group Prep of the Year from this past 2022 season. He ran the ball 120 times for 959 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 46 yards and another touchdown.
Irk, Overbay and Wiley were the leading players on the Baron offense.
Irk completed 200-of-276 passes last season for 2,386 yards and 24 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He also ran for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
Overbay was one of the top receiving tight ends in the state. He had 61 receptions for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wiley only played five games in 2022 due to injury. But he was very productive when he did play. He caught 33 passes for 471 yards and three touchdowns.
Brown was effective on the defensive line. That included drawing attention from blockers so his teammates can make plays. He only made 13 total tackles, including eight solos and two for loss. But he still made the All-Northeast 8 Conference First Team at defensive tackle.
Buroff, a University of Indianapolis commit, made 34 total tackles, including 28 solos and three for loss, broke up three passes, and had two interceptions.
Jacobs made the IFCA Class 2A Senior All-State team as a defensive back. He made 34 total tackles, including 25 solos.
Tagliaferri made 79 total tackles for the Hornets, including 50 solos, 6.5 for loss and two sacks. He also had two interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Troyer made 16 total tackles, broke up two passes and recovered a fumble.
