The weekly power rankings only has a few weeks left. With a limited schedule last week, there isn’t much movement for this week’s rankings. However, the final three weeks of the regular season are packed with games.
Here’s this week’s weekly power rankings.
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 16-1, 6-1 NECC
The Cougars have shown recently that they don’t have to play their best to beat you, which makes them very scary. They led Bethany Christian by six at halftime last Monday and ended up winning by 23.
No. 2 Westview
Last week: 2
Record: 13-3, 9-0 NECC
The Warriors are hanging on for dear life to the top spot in the Northeast Corner Conference and to the No. 2 spot in my power rankings.
They went to overtime against West Noble on Wednesday then only beat a two-win Plymouth team by eight on Saturday. Westview has won five games in a row and has a chance to pick up a good win with a trip to Mishawaka tonight.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 10-3, 4-2 NECC
The Eagles were off last week after their game against Lakeland was postponed. No need to move them up or down this week. Churubusco has nine games scheduled in the last three weeks of the season and it should be favored to win all of them.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 10-4, 5-2 NECC
The Blazers were also off last week after their lone game with Hamilton was postponed. Eastside has been knocking on the door of the top of the conference. There are a couple of key opportunities left this season to stay near the top of the standings.
No. 5 Angola
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 10-8, 5-3 NECC
In the never ending rotation of teams at the No. 5, this week, the Hornets find themselves in the final spot. Their last two wins have been against the bottom of the NECC, but the competition gets tougher over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Others considered: West Noble, Lakeland.
