AUBURN — It was the same thing every time, but Josh Wirges didn’t mind.
The DeKalb Middle School eighth-grader rolled all strikes Saturday and scored a perfect 300 game at Auburn Bowl. More than that, he’s the youngest person to achieve perfect game in the DeKalb County association of the United States Bowling Congress at 13 years, 10 months old.
Wirges’ gem came in the Majors League, and easily surpasses his previous best score of 258. He said he couldn’t point to any one reason he had such a good day.
He drew the interest of the rest of the bowlers present, who all knew he was chasing perfection. They would all stop to watch him when it was his turn.
“Starting on the last two throws, they started being more attentive,” Wirges said. “It was a little bit of pressure. I didn’t think I was going to get it.”
When it came time for his last shot, Wirges knew he was assured of a very good score no matter what happened.
“I wasn’t really that scared,” he said. “It’s a new high game. Even if I wouldn’t get a strike the last frame, I’d still get a 299 or 298.”
And when all the pins went down one last time?
“I was happy, Wirges said. “I didn’t really show it that much. I feel I got lucky.”
Wirges has a 170 average in the Majors League and a 180 average in the Adult-Youth League, which bowls every other Saturday.
Wirges said he’s been bowling seven years. He said he played baseball for a time but just bowls now.
“I started learning how to curve my ball about three years ago,” he said. “It helped me get more action. It made it easier to pick up spares.”
His scores showed a corresponding rise after that.
Wirges was part of the middle school team which finished second at state last year. He looks forward to competing with the DeKalb High School team, which won its sectional this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.