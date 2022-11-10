Prep Girls Basketball Lakers defeat Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Lakeland won its first game of the season on Thursday, defeating Lakewood Park Christian 53-40.
The game was close throughout before the Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 17-6 in the final eight minutes.
Junior Olivia Oman, a transfer from NorthWood, had 20 points in her Lakeland debut. She hit five three-point shots.
The Lakers (1-3) also had 12 points from Peyton Hartsough, eight from Takya Wallace, seven from Grace Iddings and six points from Cara Schackow.
Ava McGrade had 25 points and Jade Carnahan scored 13 for the Panthers (1-2).
Middle School Basketball Cougar 7th graders lose at Indian Springs
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team lost to Indian Springs 38-11 on Wednesday.
The Cougars had four points from Caleb Ray, three from Dawson Ewell and two points each from Merek Malcolm and Bryson Stump.
