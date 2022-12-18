ANGOLA — It took a while, but the Trine University men’s basketball team was able to put together a sustained run in the second half to post a 65-48 win over visiting Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) in a St. Andrews Products Classic game Saturday afternoon at the MTI Center.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 8-1. St. Joseph dropped to 2-8.
The Lions did a pretty good job of hanging with the Thunder early, even getting out to a 23-17 lead midway through the first half. But Trine closed with a 16-6 run to take a 33-29 advantage into the locker room.
Mount St. Joseph kept it close for the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the Thunder, leading by just a point at 44-43 with 9:43 left in regulation, finally began to pull away with a 8-0 run keyed by two straight 3-pointers on the back end for a 52-43 lead.
Trine outscored the Lions 13-5 down the stretch.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Thunder, who had five players in double figures. Senior forward Brent Cox, an East Noble graduate, led the way with 16 points, to go with three rebounds. Junior center Emmanuel Menanglo had 13 points and just missed out on a double-double with eight boards. Aidan Smylie added 11 points, and Connor Jones and Nate Carbaugh chipped in with 10 each.
Mount St. Joseph was paced by Jack Kolar with 12 points.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller said everyone contributed on Saturday.
“The way we’re wired, we have to do it together,” Miller said. “They all contribute in their own way.”
Miller singled out the play of Cameron Awls, a junior transfer from Defiance (Ohio) College who is starting to get comfortable in the Trine rotation and make the kind of contributions that don’t always show up in the box score.
The Thunder wrap up the weekend hoops fest on Sunday against Lawrence. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at the MTI Center.
Thunder Bolts
In Lawrence, the Thunder will see a 5-7 squad out of Wisconsin that fell to Trine’s fellow MIAA foe Albion 68-60 on Saturday afternoon in another tournament contest... Albion defeated Mount St. Joseph 70-57 Friday night to kick off the St. Andrews Products Classic… Smylie is the Thunder’s leader in shooting percentage (70%). “We coaches need to find a way to get him some more shots,” Miller said.
