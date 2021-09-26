AUBURN — Anytime, anywhere, Lakewood Park Christian was just happy to play soccer.
The Panthers had only nine players due to several athletes in COVID quarantine, and were taking on a tough Garrett club, which took an 8-1 victory Saturday.
Still, Lakewood Park had both of its matches rained out during the week — its postponement total is now at five — and hadn’t seen game action for nine days. Just to play meant a lot.
The senior day match was played on one of Lakewood Park’s alternate fields, which was wet and squishy, but still held a week’s worth of rain better than the school’s main game field.
“It’s a very rough situation, but we are so thankful we got to play today,” Lakewood Park coach Daron White said. “It’s been a tough season and we still have a lot of great attitudes on the team. I was happy that they played hard today.
“I’m thankful for Doug and how he managed the game, and gave us the opportunity to play 80 minutes. It was a win-win for everybody even though the score was not in our favor.”
Garrett (7-7) still was out to get a victory and put pressure on the short-handed Panthers. Joey Silva had two goals and two assists for the Railroaders, and Chase Leech and Brady Heltsey also scored twice.
Graydon Clingan and Braydon Kennedy also had goals for the Big Train. Jasen Bailey had two assists, and Josh Thrush and Mahlan Dircksen had one assist each.
“That’s just a tough situation for Lakewood Park, but we have to have the mentality,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “We have to play like it’s a game and play at a level that we’re capable of playing. I think we did that today. I’m happy with what we did.”
Garrett made a 10-for-10 substitution leading 6-0 late in the first half. After two more goals after halftime, the second 10 played the rest of the way.
One more goal by the Railroaders at that point would have ended the match under the new IHSAA mercy rule, which kicks in when one team leads by five or more goals at the half. The game ends if a team takes a nine-goal lead.
“The JV kids don’t get to play a lot because not a lot of teams don’t have JV (because of not having enough players),” Klopfenstein said. “They work hard in practice, and when they get a chance to play, they play hard and they do a really good job.
“As a coach, I appreciate the work the JV kids put in, and today they got some time in a varsity game.”
Carter Bohlender scored for Lakewood Park (0-5-2) in the second half.
The Panthers have had their full 17-man roster only once this season.
“We played well during that game,” White said. “We’re hoping we can get to sectional and have 17 players.”
