MUNCIE — The state’s finest gymnasts had no fans to cheer them on at Saturday’s state meet at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
Only the competitors, coaches, judges and meet workers were allowed in due to fears concerning the coronavirus.
Even the winner of the mental attitude award, Samantha Heathcote of Columbus North, couldn’t have her parents with her as she accepted the plaque as is the custom.
The girls didn’t let it dampen their spirits, however, and decided they would cheer for themselves. Everyone was cheering for everyone else, particularly the individual competitors, like those from DeKalb and Angola.
“It was a little weird,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “The girls all did a great job of cheering each other on. Our girls made friends with other girls that were just individuals and kind of made their own team together.
“The girls came together and showed their love for this sport.”
Angola coach Misti Evans was prepared to coach her two contestants and report back on their progress. Unfortunately, her daughter, Ashtyn, slipped during her bars routine in practice Friday and fell head first into the mat.
“This is the first time being a coach/parent would have worked in my favor,” Coach Evans said. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like not being able to come and watch the kids, especially if it’s your kid’s first time at state.
“With my parents, I was trying to take as many pictures as I could and act like a mom for them. We’re frustrated, but it’s part of the sport. We’re tired of saying ‘Why?’ We’re just going to check it off as the year’s done, and figure out what we have to do to regroup next year.”
Baron sophomore Lauren Blythe came closest to the podium for area gymnasts, scoring 9.4 in the floor to tie for 13th, and missing sixth place by .075.
Junior Sarah Boyd finished 14th in the all-around at 36.25. She scored 9.375 in the vault (tied for 16th), 8.975 in the bars (16th), 8.575 in the beam (tied for 32nd) and 9.325 in the floor (tied for 21st).
Senior Kristen Azzue finished her career at the highest level of competition, and scored 8.3 (tied for 39th).
“We had a pretty decent day,” Wolfe said. “Sarah and Kristen both had a fall on beam. Lauren and Sarah had real clean floor routines. Lauren was just out of placing on floor. That was kind of unfortunate.
“With Sarah and Lauren being a junior and sophomore, they have this experience under their belts. Hopefully, their nerves won’t get to them in the same situation next year.”
Angola’s Audrey Wilkinson scored 9.35 on the vault and tied for 19th place. She had a long wait to compete, being placed near the end of the second rotation.
“Audrey had a good vault. That’s good considering it was four hours since she was on the apparatus,” Coach Evans said.
Ashtyn Evans had high hopes for the bars.
“She can hardly move today,” Misti Evans said. “It wasn’t safe to (let her compete).
“It’s unfortunate because she was poised to be in the top six on bars.”
Chesterton won its third consecutive state team title, scoring 112.25 to 111.55 for runner-up Valparaiso. Elizabeth Ruger of Richmond was the state all-around champion at 38.225.
