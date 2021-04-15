Correction
Lakewood Park athlete’s name wrong
AUBURN — Lakewood Park track athlete Colton White was identified incorrectly in a headline in Thursday’s edition.
The Star regrets the error.
PostponementsTwo area track and field meets were postponed on Thursday.
The meet between Eastside and Churubusco was moved to next Thursday, April 22, and the meet for Lakeland and Fairfield was pushed to Thursday, April 29.
Also moved back was the girls tennis match between Angola and Westview. No make-up date has been announced.
Prep Baseball
Panthers top Chargers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated West Noble 16-6 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 NECC) scored seven runs in the second inning and four in the fifth to end the game due to the run rule.
Hunter Allen was the winning pitcher for Heights, and was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run. He allowed a run on two hits over four innings and struck out six.
Logan Hamilton also homered for the Panthers, who finished with 14 hits.
Barons finish Cadets in five innings
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb defeated Concordia 10-0 Wednesday.
The game went only five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Aric Ehmke pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the Barons (5-3). He helped his own cause at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two RBIs.
Nolan Nack also had three hits, and Blake Lude had two hits and an RBI.
Cougars win over Manchester
ALBION — A big third inning propelled Central Noble over Manchester 8-2 on Thursday.
Jaxon Copas and Dylan Eggl each homered in the win and had three runs batted in.
Copas got the start on the mound and went five innings, allowed one hit, one earned run, five walks with 11 strikeouts.
Chase Spencer tossed the final two innings for the Cougars and allowed no hits, a walk and four putouts.
Willard shuts down Fremont Eagles
FREMONT — Eastside pitcher Owen Willard tossed six innings, allowed no runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Fremont Thursday.
Wade Miller, Willard and Colben Steury each doubled, and Caleb Vanover tripled for the Blazers. Dylan Hertig led the team with two runs batted in.
Nick Miller led the Eagles with three hits, and Kameron Colclasure had a pair of knocks.
Prep Softball
Chargers rally to surprise state-ranked Whitko
LIGONIER — West Noble rallied from a 9-1 deficit after four and a half innings to upset Class 2A state-ranked Whitko 18-9 Wednesday.
Wildcat ace Augusta Garr allowed a run in the first three innings and Whitko scored eight runs in the first two innings.
Then Maddie Dafforn pitched in relief and did not allow a run in the fourth inning. But West Noble got to her in the fifth with six runs to make a game of it. Then the Chargers scored 11 runs in the sixth. Garr re-entered the circle in an attempt to stop the bleeding. But West Noble got to her a little bit before the big inning ended.
Tori Franklin broke a 9-9 tie with a two-run single for the Chargers. She was also the winning pitcher in relief, allowing an unearned run and two hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
Hailey Moser was 3-for-4 for West Noble with a walk, a home run, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Franklin and Angela Caldwell each had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Click drove in three runs and Lily Nelson scored three runs.
Eagles lose to Manchester
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Manchester 16-4 on Wednesday.
Manchester drew 18 walks in the five-inning game and scored 12 runs in the final two innings.
DeKalb tops Snider for first win
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb picked up its first win of the season, defeating Snider 17-8 Wednesday.
The game was called after six innings due to darkness.
Laci Munger had a triple and a single with three RBIs for DeKalb (1-4). Brenna Spangler had a double and a single and drove in two, and Jayla Brown also had two hits and two RBIs. Alizae Wolfe had a hit and drove in three runs.
Isabella Hansen had two hits and an RBI. Baylee Doster had a hit and drove in two runs. Elizabeth Martin had a hit and an RBI, and Delaney Cox and Mackenzie Zent also had hits.
Doster pitched four innings for the win, allowing one hit and striking out two. Munger worked two innings and allowed two hits with three K’s.
Eastside girls break tie, win 19-4
FREMONT — Through three innings, Eastside and Fremont played to a 4-4 tie.
That all changed in the fourth inning, when the visiting Blazers erupted for 14 runs on the way to a 19-4 NECC victory Thursday.
Eastside had 20 hits. Jayci Kitchen and Faith McClain picked up four hits each, and Brooke Pittman added three. One of McClain’s hits was a triple, and she drove in four runs.
Skyelar Kessler had two doubles and drove in four runs. Pittman and Grace Kreischer knocked in two runs each.
Sydney Hinchcliffe had two of Fremont’s three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
Cadence Gardner and Natalie Lower combined on a three-hitter. Gardner pitched into the third, allowing four runs, three hits and four walks while striking out four. Lower got the win, walking three and striking out four.
Westview holds off late Lakeland rally
EMMA — The Lakers scored four runs in the top of the seventh but it was not enough as the Warriors held on for an 11-9 win Thursday.
Addie Bender, Bri Caldwell and Sara Lapp all homered for the Warriors. Lapp finished with three runs batted in, and Bender and Caldwell each had two.
Alexys Antal had 16 strikeouts in the circle for Westview.
For Lakeland, Kasey Priestley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Kaitlyn Keck had three RBIs and a home run and Kierstin Roose added to her home run total with one more on Thursday.
Eagles walk off versus Railroaders
CHURUBUSCO — Mariah Hosted stole second then third before scoring on a passed ball for the winning run, giving Churubusco a 7-6 win over Garrett Thursday.
Sheri Boucher led the Railroaders with three hits and two runs scored. Hallie McCoy had a pair of doubles and three runs batted in, and Kaitlyn Bergman had two RBIs on two hits.
The Eagles’ Kaelyn Marks and Kasey Snyder each had two hits, including a triple from Snyder. Hosted finished with five stolen bases, and Ashlyn Erwin had two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Reserve Softball Eastside JV defeats Woodlan
WOODBURN — Eastside’s reserve softball team defeated Woodlan 17-5 in six innings Wednesday.
Alyssa Kaufman was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Leah Ranger was 3-for-4 with four runs scored. Victoria Roose was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two stolen bases. Timmery Rutter was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Ranger pitched a complete game for Eastside, allowing five hits, three earned runs and five strikeouts.
Prep Track
Angola boys, ‘Busco girls win
ANGOLA — Angola’s boys defeated Churubusco 84-48 Tuesday while the Eagle girls defeated the Hornets 91-41 behind Angola Middle School.
Angola recorded a bunch of personal best times and distances in meet.
Cougars sweep Falcons
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Fairfield, 66-63 in the boys’ dual and 91-43 in the girls’ meet, in Northeast Corner Conference Western Division action Tuesday.
In the boys’ meet, Cougar Clayton Kirkpatrick set a new school record in the 110-meter high hurdles and won three individual events. He also finished first in the 200 and long jump, and was part of CN’s winning 4-by-100 relay team.
The Cougars also won the 4-by-400 relay with the team of Noah Shephard, Preston Diffendarfer, Ashton Dunlap and Isaac Clay.
In the girls’ meet, freshman Ella Zolman won three events for Central Noble, the 100 dash, the high jump and the long jump. Grace Ratliff won the shot put and the 200, and Madi Vice was first in the 400.
Zolman and Vice made up half of the Cougar team that won the 4-by-100 relay. Vice helped CN win the 4-by-400 relay.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fremont gets past PH
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Eagles won both of their doubles matches. Ashley Stroop also prevailed for Fremont at No. 1 singles.
Also on Tuesday in Fort Wayne, Churubusco lost to Fort Wayne North Side 4-1.
Prep Boys Golf Lakeland defeats Garrett, Hamilton
LAGRANGE — The Lakers finished with a team score of 167 and beat both the Railroaders and Marines Thursday.
Garrett scored 188, and Hamilton finished with 255.
The Lakers were led by Ben Keil, who finished with a 38, and Nate Keil, who ended up with a 41.
Thomas Loeffler shot a 46, and Logan Borns carded a 47 for the Railroaders.
Chase Hill led the Marines with a 59.
Westview beats West Noble, Prairie Heights
SYRACUSE — The Warriors scored 198 to edge both West Noble at 210 and Prairie Heights at 212 Thursday.
Logan Schwartz led Westview at 49, and Nathan Miller shot a 49.
The Chargers’ Brayden Bohde was low medalist at 41, and his teammate Brockton Miller scored a 45.
Bradyen Levitz led the Panthers with a score of 48.
Prep Tennis
East Noble shuts out Lakeland
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights won their third straight match Thursday with a 5-0 victory over Lakeland.
With the third win of the season for East Noble, it’s more than it had during the 2019 season.
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynheir (EN) def. Elizabeth Jennings (LL) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Lilly Schackow (LL) 6-2, 6-2. 3. Dorothy Tipton (EN) def. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper/Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Laura Eicher/Amelia Trump 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kasi Shire/Kya Mosley (EN) def. Carly Rasbaugh/Jeyda Brim (LL) 6-3, 6-2.
College Tennis
Thunder men eke past Britons
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team got past Albion 5-4 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Wednesday afternoon.
The Thunder (11-4, 3-1 MIAA) won four of the six singles matches. Isaac Everitt won his No. 1 singles match in three sets for Trine and also won at No. 3 doubles with teammate Eric Gaby.
Trine 5, Albion 4
Singles: 1. Everitt (T) def. Gurzell 6-1, 6-7, 6-0. 2. Streit (T) def. McGarry 6-3, 6-1. 3. Jax. Davis (T) def. Burkhart 6-2, 6-4. 4. Malcolm (Alb) def. R. Smith 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. 5. Dixon (T) def. P. Smoker 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. 6. Czarnecki (Alb) def. Mullet 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. P. Smoker-McGarry (Alb) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-7 (8-5). 2. Gurzell-Malcolm (Alb) def. Jax. Davis-Dixon 8-7 (8-3). 3. Everitt-Gaby (T) def. Burkhart-Czarnecki 8-4.
M.S. Track
Success widespread in Noble County meet
KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County middle schools and junior highs got together for a track and field meet Monday. East Noble won the girls’ meet while West Noble and Central Noble tied for first in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, the Knights had 71 points, followed by the Chargers with 42. CN was third with 24.
Emerson Rhoades won the long jump at 13 feet, 10.5 inches and was first in the high jump by clearing the bar at 4-5 to lead East Noble.
Trinity Parson won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs to lead West Noble. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 45.98 seconds, and crossed the finish line in the 1,600 in 5:55.83.
In the boys’ meet, the Chargers and the Cougars both had 51 points. East Noble was third with 35.
Central Noble’s Reddick Zolman won three events, the 100 dash in 12.65 seconds, the high jump at 4-10 and the long jump at 16-0.75.
West Noble’s Arturo Guzman won both hurdles races, finishing the 110 race in 19.76 seconds and the 200 hurdles in 30.10 seconds.
Knight Ryker Quake was first in the 400 (1:01.23) and the 1,600 (5:23.90).
GIRLS
East Noble 71, West Noble 42, Central Noble 24
100: 1. Crow (EN) 13.8, 2. Will (EN) 13.91, 3. Deter (CN) 14.32, 4. Chordas (WN) 14.52.
200: 1. Will (EN) 29.4, 2. Deter (CN) 30.15, 3. Dominguez (WN) 31.13, 4. B. Montoya (EN) 31.97.
400: 1. Chordas (WN) 1:07.77, 2. Rhoades (EN) 1:08.41, 3. Crow (EN) 1:09.47, 4. Hilbish (WN) 1:12.43.
800: 1. Parson (WN) 2:45.98, 2. David (EN) 2:48.21, 3. J. Carpenter (EN) 2:49.66, 4. Bish (WN) 2:52.15.
1,600: 1. Parson (WN) 5:55.83, 2. David (EN) 6:00.59, 3. Spohr (CN) 6:02.29, 4. Bish (WN) 6:03.53.
100 hurdles: 1. Seymour (EN) 19, 2. Schoup (CN) 19.82, 3. Venturi (WN) 19.92, 4. Replogle (CN) 20.32.
200 hurdles: 1. B. Montoya (EN) 33.89, 2. Seymour (EN) 34.45, 3. Replogle (CN) 36.21, 4. Martin (WN) 37.91.
4x100 relay: 1. EN 57.59, 2. CN 59.37, 3. West Noble 59.69.
4x400 relay: 1. West Noble 4:50.26, 2. EN 4:51.44, 3. CN 5:15.27.
High jump: 1. Rhoades (EN) 4-5, 2. Martin (WN) 4-5, 3. Walz (EN) 4-2, 4. Thiel (EN) 4-0.
Long jump: 1. Rhoades (EN) 13-10.5, 2. Ritchie (EN) 13-1.5, 3. R. Montoya (EN) 12-10.75, 4. Dominguez (WN) 11-9.25.
Shot put: 1. Jordan (WN) 26-5, 2. Bremer (CN) 25-1.25, 3. Clevenger (CN) 23-5, 4. Ulrey (WN) 22-1.5.
Discus: 1. McCann (EN) 60-1.5, 2. Clevenger (CN) 59-2, 3. Jordan (WN) 56-3.25, 4. Taylor (WN) 55-4.
BOYS
Central Noble and West Noble 51, East Noble 35
100: 1. R. Zolman (CN) 12.65, 2. Macias (WN) 12.68, 3. Duman (CN) 13.71, 4. Yates (WN) 13.72.
200: 1. Klink (CN) 28.11, 2. Duncan (CN) 28.61, 3. Cole (EN) 29.38, 4. Bartlett (WN) 29.94.
400: 1. Quake (EN) 1:01.23, 2. Scott (CN) 1:05.14, 3. Salas (WN) 1:07.33, 4. Kitchen (CN) 1:08.39.
800: 1. Ledesma (WN) 2:28.41, 2. Scott (CN) 2:28.45, 3. Fuller (EN) 2:39.77, 4. Sowles (EN) 2:41.71.
1,600: 1. Quake (EN) 5:23.9, 2. Ledesma (WN) 5:26, 3. Sowles (EN) 5:53.22, 4. Knafel (CN) 6:17.81.
110 hurdles: 1. A. Guzman (WN) 19.76, 2. Macias (WN) 19.92, 3. Cole (EN) 20.7, 4. DeGroff (EN) 21.92.
200 hurdles: 1. A. Guzman (WN) 30.1, 2. Conway (WN) 33.21, 3. Burkhart (EN) 34.85, 4. DeGroff (EN) 35.58.
4x100 relay: 1. CN 53.22, 2. West Noble 53.32.
4x400 relay: 1. West Noble 4:23.58, 2. CN 4:42.1, 3. EN 4:50.18.
High jump: 1. R. Zolman (CN) 4-10, 2t. Hatton (EN), Quake (EN) and S. Pruitt (WN) 4-8.
Long jump: 1. R. Zolman (CN) 16-0.75, 2. Marker (CN) 14, 3. Duman (CN) 13-11.5, 4. Cole (EN) 13-7.
Shot put: 1. Berrocales (WN) 38-2.5, 2. S. Pruitt (WN) 37-11, 3. Jimenez (EN) 33-11.5, 4. Ulrey (WN) 31-8.5.
Discus: 1. Jimenez (EN) 94-7.75, 2. Peiper (CN) 89-0.5, 3. Cricque (CN) 87-8.25, 4. S. Pruitt (WN) 73-10.25.
High School
2021-22 sport physicals at Garrett, May 11
GARRETT — Sports physical examinations for the 2021-22 school year will be given Tuesday, May 11, during school hours in the school clinic.
Exams will begin at 8:15 a.m., and are for students in grades 5-11 who will be attending Garrett High School, Garrett Middle School or St. Joseph Catholic School in the fall.
Physicals should be done using the IHSAA form. All athletes must have a physical form completed before they will be allowed to practice.
College Football
Leroy Keyes, gold standard of Purdue football, dies at 74
Leroy Keyes, a two-time consensus All-American running back and one of the greatest football players in Purdue history, died Thursday. He was 74.
He died at his home in West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by his wife and children, the family said in a statement.
Keyes had been in poor health recently, suffering from congestive heart failure and a cancer recurrence. He previously had prostate cancer.
Keyes was third in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 1967 and was the runner-up to O.J. Simpson in 1968. But he wasn’t just a star at Purdue — he was an icon who excelled as a running back, defensive back, kickoff returner and handled kickoff duties.
“This morning we lost a great friend and football brother, Leroy Keyes,” former Boilermakers and NFL quarterback Mark Herrmann wrote on Twitter. “He was a true Boilermaker legend, loved by all. We will miss his contagious smile and warm laugh. He joins a legion of Purdue fans and friends in heaven who can once again chant “Give the ball to Leroy!”
After finishing his career as the school’s career leader in touchdowns (37), points (222) and all-purpose yards (3,757), the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Keyes with the third pick overall in 1969. Injuries forced him out of the NFL after just five seasons. He then spent 16 years as a desegregation specialist for the Philadelphia school district.
