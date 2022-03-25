Postponements
The following events that were scheduled for Thursday, March 24 have been postponed. Note that none of these events have make-up dates as of yet.
The Northridge at Lakeland and Wawasee at Westview track and field meets, the Prairie Heights at East Noble and Whitko at Lakeland softball games and the West Noble at Wawasee girls tennis match have all been postponed.
