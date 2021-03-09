HOLLAND, Mich. — The Trine University women’s basketball team fell to Hope College 64-54 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Championship game Saturday.
The Thunder ended their season at 14-3, with all three of their losses coming to the Flying Dutch. Hope went 16-0 with a team that has nine seniors on the roster and is 45-0 over the last two seasons.
Trine began the game with sophomore Makayla Ardis making one of two free throws, then a three-pointer by senior Shay Herbert to grab an early 4-0 lead in the first quarter.
Hope then went on an 8-2 scoring run to take a two-point edge, 8-6, at the 4:25 mark. The Thunder answered the run with five straight points that began with a three-pointer by junior Tara Bieniewicz and resulted in a three-point lead for Trine.
The Flying Dutch answered the Thunder’s mini-scoring run with seven unanswered points to regain the lead and never trailed again on its way to having a six-point advantage after the first period, 18-12.
Hope continued to pull away to start the second quarter with seven straight points to take a 13-point lead, 25-12, with 8:23 to go in the half. The seven unanswered points were part of a larger 14-3 run by the Dutch that resulted in Hope taking a 17-point advantage, 32-15, with just under five and a half minutes remaining.
Trine gained some ground with a pair of triples by Bieniewicz, but Hope would maintain a 13-point margin at the break, 37-24.
In the third quarter, Trine cut the deficit to single digits by outscoring Hope 8-2 in the first 3:18 to make it a 39-32 game. The two teams then traded layups to keep the margin at seven points, but Hope then ended the quarter on a 10-4 run to extend the lead back to 13 points, 51-38, heading into the fourth quarter.
Bieniewicz got the scoring started for Trine to begin the final period with a three-pointer and sparked an 8-0 run that put the Thunder within striking distance, trailing by five points, 51-46, with 6:21 to go in regulation.
The Hope lead remained in single figures until the 3:44 mark when the Dutch went on a 5-0 run to make it a 60-49 game. Trine then made a final push in the last minutes and got to within seven points following a layup by Ardis with 1:18 left. But the Thunder got no closer.
Hope took better care of the ball, only turning it over 11 times. Trine had 28 turnovers, and the Flying Dutch scored 28 points off of those turnovers.
Kenedy Schoonveld and Sydney Muller each had 11 points for Hope. Olivia Voskuil and Kasey DeSmit each scored nine. Voskuil also had six rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots.
Bieniewicz finished the game with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. She connected on five triples and was one of three Trine players to grab a team-tying high five rebounds.
Herbert was the other Trine player to score in double digits with 11 points. She was 3-of-5 from three-point range and also had four rebounds and two blocked shots.
Ardis chipped in with eight points, eight assists and five rebounds. Senior guard Sophia Kreag entered her final college basketball game for Trine in the final minute.
