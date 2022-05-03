Both Fremont track and field teams and the Churubusco boys won invitationals on Friday.
The Fremont boys and girls won their respective meets in the Adams Central Invitational while the Churubusco boys won the Central Noble Invitational.
Adams Central Invitational
In Monroe, Logan Brace was named male athlete of the meet and scored 32.5 points by himself to lead Fremont to victory.
The Eagle boys had 133. The host Flying Jets had 101 1/3 points in second place, followed by Canterbury (97), Southern Wells (73 1/3), Northfield (38 1/3) and Gateway Woods (15).
Brace won both hurdle races, finishing the 110 meter high hurdles race in 17.08 seconds and the 300 intermediate race in 44.28 seconds. He also won the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet.
Brace was also a part of Fremont’s winning 4-by-400 relay team that finished in 3 minutes, 48 seconds. The team also included Buck Behrman, Brogan Blue and Braiden Gaskill.
Anthony Hart won the 200 for FHS in 23.24 seconds and anchored the Eagles’ 4-by-100 relay team to victory in 46.41 seconds. That team also included Brenden Collins, Damon Teachout and Gaskill.
Teachout was second in the long jump at 17 feet, 5.25 inches, second in the 110 hurdles in 18.65 seconds, and third in the 300 hurdles in 47.92 seconds.
In the 400, Blue finished second in 56.84 seconds and Behrman was third in 57.42 seconds.
Also placing third for Fremont was Conner Slee in the shot put (34-11), Gaskill in the 200 in 24.32 seconds and Gage Forrest in the 800 (2:23.05).
In the girls’ meet, Fremont won with 129, and Adams Central was second with 114. Canterbury was third with 104, followed by Northfield (64) and Southern Wells (47).
Morgan Gannon won the 1,600 for the Eagles in 5:47.51, was third in the 3,200 in 12:25.64 and placed third in the 800 in 2:41.42.
Fremont won the 4-by-100 relay in 55.17 seconds with the team of Paige Baker, Addy Parr, Kalyn Schlottman and Kaylie Zuccolotto.
Zuccolotto won the long jump at 13-7.5, and Schlottman was second at 13-4.25. Freshman Claire Foulk won the discus with a throw of 85-11.
In the high jump, Foulk was second at 4-10 and Parr was third at 4-8.
Baker was second in the 400 (1:06.82) and third in 200 (29.01 seconds). Ashanti Combs was second in the shot put at 27-11.
Central Noble Invitational
In Albion, Churubusco dominated with 185 points. West Noble was a distant second with 105.
The host Cougars were third with 92, followed by Westview (74), Garrett (68), Prairie Heights (66) and Eastside (31).
Eagle standout Riley Buroff set two new meet records in the 400 at 49.5 seconds and the 200 in 22.1 seconds. He also won the high jump at 6-4.
Nick Nondorf and Hunter Bianski won two events apiece for Churubusco. Nondorf won both hurdles races, finishing the 110s in 15.2 seconds and the 300 race in 42.1 seconds. Bianski won both throwing events, sending the shot 56-3.5 and throwing the discus 155 feet.
The Eagles won the 4-by-400 relay in 3:34 with the team of Jackson Fleetwood, Cam Rinker, Dylan Stroder and Buroff. They also won the 4-by-800 relay with the quartet of Stroder, TJ Emenhiser, Evan Palmer and Wyatt Neireiter in 8:39.4.
Churubusco also had event wins from Cal Ostrowski in the long jump (20-0.75) and Isaac Rinker in the pole vault (13-6).
West Noble was led by event wins from Grant Flora in the 3,200 in 9:53.5 and Jalen Gonzalez in the 100 in 11.2 seconds. Gonzalez also was second in the 200 in 22.9 seconds, second in the long jump at 19-9.5, and anchored the Chargers’ 4-by-100 relay team to a runner-up finish in 45.4 seconds.
Other event wins came from Westview’s Lyndon Miller in the 800 in 2:04.9 and Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo in the 1,600 in 4:37. Central Noble won the 4-by-100 relay in 45.2 seconds with the team of Ashton Dunlap, Devin Hiestand, Cameron Elias and Ashton Smith.
For the Railroaders, Luke Coffman was second in the 800 in 2:06.3 and anchored the 4-by-800 relay team to a second-place finish in 8:47.1.
For Eastside, Dane Sebert was second in both the shot put (48-10.5) and the discus (148 feet).
CN had runner-up finishes from Hiestand in the 100 at 11.5 seconds and Ethan Brill in the pole vault at 13-3. Panther Messiah Solis was second in the high jump at 6-1.
New Haven Invitational
Angola was second in the boys’ meet to Leo, 106-90, and third in the girls’ meet with 76 points.
The Hornet girls finished a point behind second-place New Haven. Garrett was fifth and a half-point behind fourth-place Concordia, 58.5-58. The Lions won with 95.5 points.
In the boys’ meet, Angola had event wins from Brandon Villafuerte in the shot put at 50-0.5 and Dylan Oberlin in the high jump at 6 feet.
Landon Herbert was second in both the 400 (52.97 seconds) and the long jump (20-11.25). Rylan Gebhart was second in the shot put at 46-6. Ollie Koch was second in the pole vault at 11-6.
Villafuerte was also third in the discus at 118-10. Sam Yarnelle was third in the 3,200 at 10:03.48. Lincoln Schreiber was fourth in the 100 in 11.34 seconds.
In the girls’ meet, Angola was led by event wins from Gracynn Hinkley in the 1,600 (5:29.74), Jordan Davenport in the 800 (2:24.29) and the 4-by-400 relay team of Jayden Smith, Olivia Thomas, Davenport and Karleigh Gillen in 4:16.92.
The Hornets had runner-up finishes from Gillen in the 400 at 1:02.21, Morgan Gaerte in the high jump at 5-1, and the 4-by-100 relay team of Kylie Caswell, Davenport, Frances Krebs and Gracie Pelliccia in 52.63 seconds.
Hinkley was also third in the 800 at 2:26.48. Isabella Trine was third in the pole vault at 8-6.
For Garrett, Nataley Armstrong won the 400 in 60.25 seconds and Jordan Baer was first in the pole vault at 9-6.
Armstrong was also second in the 200 in 26.55 seconds, third in the long jump at 15-5.25 and fourth in the 100 in 12.92 seconds.
Baer was also fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.06 seconds. Katelynn Joseph was fifth in the pole vault at 8 feet, and Abby Weaver was fifth in the shot put at 31-3.75.
Wabash Apache Relays
Each Lakewood Park team had three first-place finishes.
Kesed Picazo won the 100 and 200 dashes to lead the Panther girls.
Sam Hartz was first in the 400. LPC was second in the 4-by-400 relay.
In the boys’ meet, sophomore Anthony Mansojer won a photo finish at the line in the 800.
Conner Hodges won the 200 and was second in the 100. Trennan Lilly won the 400. Braeson Kruse finished second in the 1,600.
Panther junior Titus Shively broke his own school record in the 110 hurdles while finishing second in the event in Wabash.
