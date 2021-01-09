WATERLOO — Two big problems plagued the DeKalb girls basketball team in its senior night game Friday.
Seniors Avarcia Nard and Kayla Williams dominated the glass and did most of the scoring while aiding in a strong defensive effort in a 52-43 Northeast 8 Conference victory.
Nard was effective with power moves to the basket and scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Williams added 11 points. The two shared game honors with 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs owned the glass 40-16.
Much of the rebounding damage was done on the offensive boards, where Nard grabbed eight rebounds and Williams snagged six, many of which turned into extra scoring chances.
The Bulldogs (5-7 overall, 1-2 NE8) came up with 15 steals on defense, and if the Barons paid too much attention to the senior duo inside, Kaelyn Ortiz-Vaudt hit three threes for nine points.
“They had two good strong players underneath and got a lot of offensive rebounds,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “They’re quick and they had a girl who hit shots from outside. They played perfectly to their advantage tonight.”
Baron seniors Morgann Leslie, Sarah Brown, Christina Yarian and Carla Hicks were recognized before the game, and accordingly, all four were in the starting lineup.
DeKalb (3-14, 1-2) was led by 12 points from Lillie Cone and 10 from Maddie Hickman. Sarah Brown had nine points and five assists.
The Barons got the ball into the lane several times, but missed shots they usually make on some occasions, and elected to kick the ball back outside on others.
“We got a lot of good looks in the lane. I don’t know if we were intimidated,” Stuckey said. “We missed a lot of them, too. It’s something we have to get better at.”
Brown’s three-point play off an assist from Hickman had the Barons within 19-16 with 5:41 left in the first half, but DeKalb scored just once more and trailed 27-18 at the break.
Delaney Cox scored on a drive to the basket and Cone made a three as DeKalb quickly cut the margin to 27-23 early in the third, but the Bulldogs stretched to double digits twice, the second time on a drive by Nard that made it 42-31.
The Barons made a late charge, with Leslie setting up Martin for two and Cone making an assist to Hickman, bringing the hosts within 50-43 at the 1:55 mark. DeKalb couldn’t score on three tries down by seven, however, as the Bulldogs held on.
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 47-8. Baylee Doster led the Barons with 12 points, and Sienna Abbott and Evie Pepple both scored eight.
