The East Noble boys swim finished in third place at the Northeast 8 Conference meet on Saturday with 210 points.
Columbia City won the boys’ meet with 333 points while Norwell took first on the girls’ side with 340 points.
The Knight girls finished fifth with 158 points. The DeKalb boys were fifth with 108 while the Baron girls were fourth with 172.
The meet was broken up in half and held at two different sites. East Noble was one of the three teams swimming at Norwell. DeKalb was one of the other three teams swimming at Bellmont.
East Noble’s Owen Fleck was the conference champion in the diving portion with 333.75 points, and Owen Chambers won the conference title in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events. His 200 free time was 1 minute, 58.16 seconds and his 500 time was 5:24.09.
Fleck, Chambers and Kyler Corbin earned all-conference first team honors, and Nathan Richards, Jack Bolinger and Hunter Cole made the second team. Corbin was second in the 100 freestyle in 52.12 seconds and second in the 50 freestyle in 23.69 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Lily Meyer was the conference diving champion with 371.2 points and made the All-NE8 first team.
Paige Anderson and Kinsey Cole both made second team all-conference and Meagan Kabrich and Megan Stein were honorable mentions. Cole was second in diving with 324.8 points and Stein was fourth.
For the DeKalb girls, Jala Collins was the NE8 champion in the 100 breaststroke, finishing the race in a time of 1:14.69.
Mallory Jarrett was conference runner-up in the 500 freestyle in 6:08.76. Adeline Gillespie was second in the 50 freestyle in 27.51 seconds.
Jarrett was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:33.03, followed by Collins in fourth in 2:34.75.
Two Baron relay teams placed third, the 200 medley relay team in 2:05.90 with the team of Caleigh Yarian, Collins, Gillespie and Jarrett, and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:56.21 with the quartet of Collins, Yarian, Gillespie and Jarrett.
The DeKalb boys were led by Jack Mahoney, who was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 57.58 seconds and sixth in the 50 freestyle in 25.57 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.