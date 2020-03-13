WATERLOO — It may be strange having the biggest meet of the year with no one there watching, but the DeKalb Baron gymnasts have believed in themselves all year.
Arguably, it’s also strange to have just five girls on the team, but the Barons won the sectional and now will have three gymnasts competing in Saturday’s state finals at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
The IHSAA announced Thursday the only the participants, coaches, judges and support staff needed for the meet will be allowed through the doors as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
DeKalb gymnasts and all others at the state meet Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena will compete with no fans allowed in the stands. The meet will begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on IHSAAtv.org.
“Our entire season has been putting them in the right mindset that they can do this,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “Some of the results from last week show they’ve finally stopped comparing themselves to everyone, and know they can just do what they’ve done all season and they can place well.”
Senior Kristen Azzue, junior Sarah Boyd and sophomore Lauren Blythe will represent DeKalb’s sectional champs. All advanced individually from last week’s regional at Huntington North, marking the first time DeKalb has sent more than one gymnast to the state finals.
With only five athletes on this year’s team, and the loss of three-time KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year Shiloh Miller, it’s been up to this small but mighty batch of Barons to pump up themselves all season.
“It makes me feel proud of me and my team, because we’ve come a long way from the beginning of the year, thinking that we’re not going to do well because we lost a person,” Boyd said. “We got more confident and we got better.”
Wolfe said the Barons have been working on fine-tuning their routines for their performances at the big show.
“Kristen’s been working on increasing her beam dismount,” Wolfe said. “Lauren’s been working on a harder tumbling pass for the floor. Sarah’s just working on cleaning up things that she has. Her difficulty is some of the hardest in the state, she just has to work on her execution.”
Even without the notoriously loud Chesterton and Valparaiso fans, there will be plenty of noise. The Barons got a taste of that at the regional last week.
“It’s a much bigger meet,” Wolfe said. “The big thing is to keep them calm throughout the whole meet and to treat it like any other dual meet.
“They’ve done these routines all season. They just have to do the same routines they’ve practiced.”
Azzue was in a three-way tie for sixth in the beam at the regional, helping her end her career at the highest level.
“I’ve been trying for the last four years,” she said. “Last year I was one place off from going to state. It means a lot going and making it.”
A stronger mental approach has made a difference, Azzue believes.
“I’ve trusted myself more,” she said. “I used to be afraid of more skills. I pushed myself even harder and went against my past mental habits.
“I kept doing lots of routines and focused on what it would be like to be in the competition space, so when I get there, I’m ready.”
Boyd finally got through the regional roadblock and took sixth place in the all-around to book her trip to Muncie.
“The past couple years I felt I was going to make it, but when I got to regional I didn’t do too hot. This year I did a lot better,” Boyd said. “I changed my mindset. I had a more positive and outgoing mindset.”
She knew she had potential to advance as an all-around athlete, but knew it was a tall order. She was assured a trip to state with a fourth-place bars finish.
“My favorites are vault and floor,” Boyd said. “I feel more comfortable, my skills are solid. On the other events I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Blythe appears to have a bright future for the Barons by advancing in both the floor and bars with sixth-place finishes at Huntington.
“It was really special, being only a sophomore,” Blythe said. “It was a lot of hard work getting there. I pushed myself and I knew I had the potential.
“It was a little intimidating because there were so many good gymnasts there, but I just worked hard and gave it my all. I didn’t have anything to lose at that point.”
She says those two events are an unlikely combination for her.
“Floor is definitely one of my best events. I didn’t expect to go for bars,” she said. “I’m usually better at floor and beam. I had a really good bar routine Saturday. I’ve definitely worked for it. I made it look neater and tighter to get the judges’ expectations.
“I’ve done dance since I was little. The dancing portion is one of my favorite parts (of the floor exercise). I really feel I can express myself and have fun with it. I never get stressed out because I know it’s fun to compete. All my tumbling is fun to do. I don’t feel too pressured about it.”
The Baron gymnasts hope to add to an already historic season for their program.
“Obviously we would have liked to have gone as a team, but to take three of the five is a big accomplishment,” Wolfe said.
