GARRETT — It doesn’t get much better than No. 1 vs. No. 2.
For the first time ever, Garrett will play in its first ever semi-state in Class 3A, as the Class 3A No. 2 Railroaders (27-1) will go toe-to-toe with No. 1 South Bend Washington Panthers Saturday afternoon at LaPorte High School for a shot to punch their ticket to the state finals.
For just the fifth time, and the first time since the 2008-09 Class 2A regional championship team, the Railroaders will get a shot at a semi-state title.
Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot remembers that 2008-09 Class 2A regional championship team very well, as he was an assistant on the coaching staff at the time under Dan Feagler. In fact, he was an assistant on the past three regional championship teams.
Now in 2022, Lapadot leads the Railroaders into their first semi-state as head coach, and he said this year’s squad reminds him a lot of the 2008-09 team.
“Two years in a row and we didn’t get it,” Lapadot said. “It was really the culmination of everything that we tried to build with that team and those girls, as is this one.”
Though the Railroaders have beaten two top 10 teams in No. 8 Hamilton Heights and No. 3 Benton Central on their way to semi-state, Washington isn’t like most teams that Garrett has played throughout the season. The Panthers host a trio of NCAA Division I talent and has been the top team in 3A for most of the season.
Regardless, Lapadot and his team aren’t concerned by any stretch of the imagination, to the point that they’ve approached this week as any other week.
“We really haven’t done anything differently,” Lapadot said. “We just try to work on ourselves, and we know that whoever you play, you have to do things fundamentally sound and that is especially true here. You can’t change a whole lot and you just have to go out and play your best.”
Lapadot added that the keys to the game for his team are taking care of the basketball and blocking out on both sides of the ball.
“If we do those two things, we keep them from getting probably 20 extra points,” Lapadot said. “If we don’t do that, that might be the points that beat us.”
Many prognosticators have predicted Garrett to lose by double-digits, but at the end of the day, the Railroaders do not care.
“In 27 years, I’ve never coached a team that is less concerned about the other team and more focused on themselves,” Lapadot said. “They want to play the way we play in the way we played all season long, and there’s just something about this team that really gives me a lot of confidence going into Saturday. I can’t stress that enough.”
Junior guard Bailey Kelham comes into the game leading the Railroaders in scoring at 16.4 points per game, after hitting her 1,000th career point earlier in the season.
Senior forward Morgan Ostrowski (11.7 ppg) leads the team with 8.6 rebounds and two blocks per game, while senior point guard Nataley Armstrong (9.4 ppg) leads in the assists (8.8 assists per game) and steals (2.8 steals per game) categories. Armstrong just became the IHSAA’s single season assist leader as she sits at 245 for the season.
Senior Faith Owen (7.1 ppg) and sophomore Makenna Malcolm (1.9 ppg) will round out the starters for Garrett, with the two expected to be three-point threats as they have consistently been throughout the season. Owen leads the team with 55 made threes this season, while Malcolm has stepped up to fill the void left by senior Taylor Gerke when she suffered a season-ending injury in December.
South Bend Washington comes into the game Saturday as the defending Class 3A State Runners-Up with a record of 25-3. The three losses were a six-point loss to North Central (Indianapolis), a 65-52 defeat to Homestead and a one-point loss to LaPorte LaLumiere.
The Panthers are averaging 68 points per game while holding opponents to an average of 37.5 PPG, compared to Garrett’s 53.9 offensive average and 33.2 defensive average.
Washington has three players that have committed to NCAA Division I programs, with senior small forward Mila Reynolds and junior point guard Amiyah Reynolds committed to play at the University of Maryland and junior guard RaShunda Jones set to play at Purdue.
The Reynolds sisters, including freshman Kira Reynolds, are all on espnW Top 60 recruiting lists, and freshman guard and defensive specialist Ryiah Wilson has interest from the University of Iowa. She leads the team with 3.5 steals per game.
“We have to make them earn what they get,” Lapadot said. “We really have to try to limit the amount of shots they get in the lane, and ideally for us, if we can make them shoot every shot as a three pointer, I think that’s kind of what we’re looking at. If we wall up, keep them out of the lane and limit them to just one shot per possession, I think we can be okay.”
Mila Reynolds is arguably the best player to step on the court for Washington since Notre Dame great and current WNBA Phoenix Mercury player Skylar Diggins-Smith played for the Panthers from 2005-09.
She is a 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball Candidate, averaging 19.9 points per game (21.9 ppg this season) with 2,066 career points. She also holds her school record for points in a game with 48 and ranks second in scoring all-time for the entire South Bend Community Schools District, only behind Diggins. She also ranks second all-time in the district in rebounding with a career 9.4 rebounds per game.
Kira Reynolds leads the Panthers with 9.3 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game, while Amiyah Reynolds leads the team with 4.9 assists per game.
The Railroaders and Panthers will match up following the Class 2A semi-state game between Fairfield and Frankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.