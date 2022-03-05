ANGOLA — Victory is sweet.
It’s even sweeter when it means heading to the Sweet 16.
That was exactly the case for the Trine University women’s basketball team Saturday evening when they defeated John Carroll (Ohio) 63-42 to improve to 26-3 and advance to its second straight NCAA Division III Sweet 16 since the tournament was cut off in 2020 and was cancelled in 2021.
In a contrast from their first-round game against Immaculata when the Thunder trailed 6-3 more than halfway into the first quarter, Trine raced out to a 15-0 lead before the Blue Streaks finally got their first basket at the 3:12 mark.
“Yesterday, we didn’t really hit shots,” Trine senior Rachel Stewart said. “We’ve never really not hit shots, so we kind of had to adjust. Going off of that from yesterday to today, we kind of learned how to pick ourselves up both energy-wise and defensive-wise.”
Stewart, who led the team with 11 points along with junior Makayla Ardis, also contributed to the team defensively, picking up two steals and two blocks.
“I kind of get going defensively before I get going offensively,” Stewart said. “It kind of helps when I guard probably one of the top three best point guards in the nation right now. It kind of sets you up for success.”
The Thunder led 21-9 after the first quarter and 38-22 at halftime, with senior Kelsy Taylor scoring six of her eight points in the first half.
“It feels great,” Taylor said of moving on to the next round. “Especially because when we got that call on our way to practice the day before the Sweet 16 game two years ago and they cancelled it, it just broke our hearts. Then we couldn’t be in a NCAA tournament. We’ve worked our butts off all year to get here and we’re finally here.”
The Blue Streaks did fight back in the second quarter, coming back from their 21-9 deficit to make it 25-20 midway through the quarter, before the Thunder went on a 10-0 run over the final 2:43 to go back up 16.
The suffocating defense of the Thunder continued through the second half, holding the Blue Streaks to 10 points in each of the final two quarters while scoring 25 points of their own.
“In our first game, I think we felt the pressure a little bit,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “I told them yesterday that as long as I’ve been coaching here, I think the first game of a tournament is always the hardest to get through. I think once we got off that run in the first quarter today, we just all kind of relaxed and said ‘Okay, let’s go.’”
Other contributors for Trine included Tara Bieniewicz (7 points, 8 rebounds), Kaylee Argyle (7 points, 3 assists) and Kayla Wildman (5 points, 3 steals).
Olivia Nagy led John Carroll with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Nicole Heffington had eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Blue Streaks’ season ended at 23-5. The Thunder advanced to play Springfield College, Massachusetts, on Friday.
