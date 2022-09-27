Middle School Volleyball
Cougars 6th downs Westview
EMMA — Central Noble’s sixth graders won the “A” match over Westview Monday 25-11, 23-25, 15-8, and won the “B” set over the Warriors 25-19.
The Cougars had 34 aces in the four sets.
“The girls played hard and moved to the ball well,” Central Noble coach Samantha Schoeff said. “They did a great job covering and backing each other up.”
Central Noble won over visiting Eastside Thursday 25-127, 25-10, 25-18.
On Sept. 20 in Albion, the Cougars won both matches over Wednesday, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11 in the “A” match and 25-10, 25-12 in the “B” match. The Cougars had 44 aces in the five sets.
