Girls Prep Golf Raiders top Barons, Hornets
ANGOLA — Northridge, ranked 13th in the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll released on Monday, shot 171 on the front nine at Glendarin Hills Monday to defeat DeKalb and Angola.
The 16th-ranked Barons shot 182, and the Hornets had 231.
Northridge’s Alex Reschly and DeKalb’s Grace Pfister were co-medalists with 40s. All five Raiders shot in the 40s. The Barons finished the regular season with a 15-2 match record.
Taylor Shelburne led Angola with 55.
Nadia Cline had 62 and Jayma DeLancey had 67 to lead the Hornets’ junior varsity squad.
In other action Monday, Churubusco lost at Northrop 184-219. Blackhawk Christian also took part in the match, but did not have enough players to post a team score.
Northridge 171, DeKalb 182, Angola 231
Northridge: Alex Reschly 40, Karisa Dyer 42, Addy Irving 44, Lizzy Irving 45, Macey Riegsecker 47.
DeKalb: Grace Pfister 40, Sophie Pfister 46, Paige Williams 48, Jaden Tompkins 48, Kaitlin Traylor 54.
Angola: Taylor Shelburne 55, Sara Smith 58, Brooke Shelburne 59, River Spreuer 59, Layla Hagerty 64.
Prep Girls Volleyball Hornets sweep Lakeland
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Lakeland 25-4, 25-14, 25-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday.
Mya Ball had nine assists, seven digs, five aces, four kills and a block assist for the Hornets. Anna McClure had 14 digs, Ava Harris had 12 assists, four digs and three aces; and Morgan Gaerte had nine kills.
Anna Rasler had seven assists, four digs and an ace for the Lakers. Takya Wallace had five digs and Kaitlyn Keck had three kills.
East Noble defeats CN
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Central Noble 25-16, 27-17, 25-21 Monday in a non-conference match at the Big Blue Pit.
Haddi Hile had 13 digs and 10 kills for the Cougars. Kyleigh Egolf had 21 digs, Missy McCoy had 13 assists, Bella Worman had nine assists, and Grace Swank had three blocks.
Westview rallies past Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Westview came back from a two sets to one deficit to beat Wawasee Monday. The scores were 25-13, 19-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Freshman Kloie Yoder had 19 kills, 15 digs, 11 assists and four aces to lead Westview.
Mia Bontrager had 27 digs, 11 kills and 11 assists, three block assists, two aces and a solo block for Westview. Kylie Yoder had 21 digs, 12 assists and three aces. Kirsten Schumacher had 14 digs, and freshman Addy Kauffman added three block assists.
Chargers prevail over Hamilton
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Hamilton 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 on Monday.
Alexia Mast had 17 assists and 10 digs for the Chargers. Darcy Ritchie had 17 digs, Izzy Beers had 10 kills, Lilly Stout had nine kills and Riley Krider had five aces.
In other action on Monday, Prairie Heights lost at Bethany Christian 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 15-8.
Prep Boys Tennis DeKalb edges Concordia
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 3-2 winner over Concordia Monday.
Singles wins by Kiefer Nagel, Oliver Derrow and Grant Stuckey carried the Barons to the win.
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 4-2. David Burton and Ethan Curry won singles matches for the Barons. The doubles teams of Kayden Palumbo and TG Pike, and Luke Keesler and Nolan Snyder also won.
DeKalb 3, Concordia 2
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Chris Stamm 6-0, 6-2. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. Juan Herig 6-3, 6-0. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Josh Maxson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Noah Schlicker-Will Butler (Con) def. Logan Hartsough-Luke Seiler 6-0, 6-3. 2. Nathan Bryan-Nico Conley (Con) def. Wyatt Knepper-Matt Beckmann 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8).
Roundup: WN loses to Wawasee
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Wawasee 5-0 on Monday. Their junior varsity dual played to a 1-1 tie.
In other area action Monday, Angola lost at home to Fairfield 5-0 and Lakeland won at home over Oak Farm Montessori 5-0. The Lakers won the junior varsity dual over Oak Farm 2-0.
Wawasee 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Joey Harper (Waw) def. Miguel Mayorga 6-1, 6-0. 2. Kane Dukes (Waw) def. Isaac Mast 6-1, 6-1. 3. Brayden Miller (Waw) def. Nolan Kelly 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Ty Brooks-Evan Byler (Waw) def. Konner Duesler-Andrew Deel 6-2, 6-0. 2. Dana Cripe-Caden Pratt (Waw) def. Erik Mendoza-Matthew Trinklein 6-3, 6-3.
Churubusco beat by Braves
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco lost to Blackhawk Christian 5-0 on Monday. The Braves won the junior varsity dual over the Eagles 2-1.
Blackhawk Christian 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Geno Rongos (BC) def. Henry Caulk 6-0, 6-1. 2. Sam Donnelly (BC) def. Evan Powell 6-1, 6-2. 3. Caleb York (BC) def. Cameron Patton 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Will Guthrie-Bryce Sefton (BC) def. Logan Jaquay-Cohen Egolf 6-0, 6-0. 2. Luke Mansfield-Conner Treesh (BC) def. Mac Baker-Anthony Nicolet 6-1, 6-1.
Prep Boys Soccer DeKalb gets Northeast 8 win in overtime; Knights lose
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Huntington North 2-1 in overtime for a Northeast 8 Conference win Monday.
Imanol Hernandez had both goals for the Barons (5-3 overall, 2-1 NE8).
In other action Monday, East Noble lost at home to Norwell 3-0 in an NE8 match. Kyler Morris had two goals for Norwell, and Noah Fromm made five saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Knights, Chargers tie
LIGONIER — East Noble and West Noble played to a 1-1 tie on Saturday.
The Chargers scored first in the first half. The Knights scored the tying goal on a penalty kick with around a minute left in regulation time.
East Noble won the junior varsity match 2-0.
Warriors win over LPC
AUBURN — Westview defeated Lakewood Park Christian 10-1 on Saturday.
Hayden Korte scored the lone Panthers’ goal.
Hornets too much for CN
ALBION — Angola beat Central Noble 10-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Saturday.
Cameron Steury had five goals and two assists for the Hornets.
Cameron McGee had three goals and an assist for Angola, and Kai Wagner had three assists. Rocco Bergquist and Ollie Koch each had a goal, and Jordan Taylor had an assist.
Cam Elias scored on a penalty kick for the Cougars.
Lakers defeat Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland defeated Prairie Heights 3-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Saturday.
Sam Zolman made 13 saves in goal for the Panthers.
Prep Girls Soccer Hornets tie with Woodlan
WOODBURN — Angola played to a 1-1 tie with Woodlan on Monday.
Sophomore Sadie Schneider scored for the Hornets on an assist from Karleigh Gillen with less than two minutes left in regulation.
Woodlan scored first with just under eight minutes left in the second half.
Angola won the junior varsity match 1-0. Emily Golliff scored for the Hornets on an assist from Leslie Llanito. Autumn Hill earned the shutout in goal.
EN loses at Norwell
OSSIAN — East Noble lost to Norwell 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Monday.
Norwell scored four of its goals in the second half. Makenzie Fuess had the hat trick.
Addy Ritchie made 11 saves in goal for East Noble.
Norwell defeated EN in the junior varsity match 1-0.
Barons fall to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb lost to Huntington North 1-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Monday. Skylar Olson scored for the Vikings.
The Barons created several strong chances with improved passing and possession, but had multiple balls hit goal posts.
Warriors win 2 at Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview won both of its matches in the Bethany Christian Invitational Saturday, defeating the host Bruins 7-0 and Illiana Christian 4-0.
Against Bethany Christian, Karly Miller had three goals and one assist for the Warriors, and Breann Cory made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Olivia Bontrager had two goals and an assist for Westview, and Kelsie Ward and a goal and two assists. Marilyn Yoder also scored, and Morgan Rich had an assist.
Against Illiana Christian, Miller scored twice and Cory made nine saves in goal for another shutout for the Warriors.
Bontrager and Morgan Riegsecker each had a goal and an assist for Westview. Ward added an assist.
Knights down Cougars
ALBION — East Noble defeated Central Noble 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Bailea Bortner and Olivia Winkle scored for the Knights. Lauren Munson had an assist, and Addy Ritchie made seven saves in goal.
Chargers fall to Squires
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Manchester 3-2 on Saturday.
Silvia Venturi scored a goal for the Chargers.
LPC downs Bishop Luers
AUBURN — Ava Staker had the hat trick to lead Lakewood Park Christian to a 3-0 victory over Bishop Luers Tuesday. The Panthers are 5-3-1.
On Saturday in Woodburn, Lakewood Park tied with Woodlan 2-2. Staker scored both Panther goals.
High Schools Homecoming Friday set at FHS
FREMONT — It will be a busy evening of homecoming festivities on Sept. 29 for Fremont High School.
The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and go down Toledo Street. The football game will start at 7 p.m. against Eastside at Max L. Mitchell Sports Complex.
College Volleyball Trine women sweep Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team defeated Defiance 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 in a non-conference match Tuesday evening.
Catherine Dobies had 15 kills, eight digs and two block assists to lead the Thunder (2-6). Olivia Jolliffe had nine kills and seven digs. Francesca Queary had nine digs, seven kills, three block assists and a solo block.
Anna Zellers had 22 assists and five digs for Trine. Angola High graduate Lindsey Call chipped in 15 assists, and Rachel Campbell added 13 digs.
The Thunder play in a tournament in Rochester, New Yor, on Friday and Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets are 0-8.
Prep Football Chargers scores in final seconds to beat Angola in JV contest
ANGOLA — West Noble scored a touchdown in the final seconds to beat Angola 32-26 in a junior varsity game on Monday.
Freshman quarterback Aiden Replogle ran the ball 11 times for 50 yards on the Chargers’ final drive to get them to the Angola 1-yard line with 11 seconds left.
After a West Noble timeout, Replogle passed over the middle to Ryan Gross for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 30-26 lead. Then Dustin Richardson ran a reverse to score two points.
West Noble led 17-0 at the half on two touchdown passes from Replogle to Brayden Knepper and a 25-yard field goal from Nefty Silva.
Angola rallied in the second half to take a 26-24 lead with three minutes to go.
The Chargers (3-1 overall) will host Fairfield this coming Monday at 6 p.m.
Middle School Volleyball West Noble 8th graders win Lakeview tourney Saturday
WARSAW — The West Noble eighth grade volleyball team won the Lakeview Tournament on Saturday.
The Chargers won all three of their matches on day, defeating Westview (25-8, 25-18), Lakeview (25-18, 25-19) and Tippecanoe Valley (25-18, 25-15).
Elyse Mead had 25 digs, 24 kills and 14 aces in the tournament for West Noble. Ava DeLong had 15 digs, 14 kills and three aces. Ella Limerick had 23 assists, 13 kills and eight aces.
Kaylin Slone had 26 assists and five digs for the Chargers. Addyson Burns had 15 digs and six aces, and Jeanetta Keene added 11 digs.
On Tuesday, West Noble defeated Garrett 25-6, 25-3.
Limerick had 11 aces and seven assists for the Chargers. Mead had eight aces and five kills. Keene had four aces and DeLong had three kills.
DeKalb eighth-graders win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team won in two games over Harding Monday 25-5, 25-7.
Mollee Sonnenberg served eight points with five aces. Tiegan Jordan served seven points and Claire McBride served six, and each had three aces.
Evie Weber served four points, all on aces, and Brooke Culler also served four. Ellington Sparkman served two points with one ace.
Avalynn Schache, Allie Freudenberger and Mac Rice also had service points.
