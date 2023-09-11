West Noble eighth grade spikers win Lakeview tourney

West Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team won the Lakeview Tournament on Saturday in Warsaw. The Chargers won all three of their matches in the event.

 contributed

Girls Prep Golf Raiders top Barons, Hornets

ANGOLA — Northridge, ranked 13th in the latest Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll released on Monday, shot 171 on the front nine at Glendarin Hills Monday to defeat DeKalb and Angola.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.