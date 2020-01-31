ANGOLA – Angola’s boys basketball team defeated Hamilton 60-20 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
The Hornets (9-5, 4-3 NECC) jumped out to 11-1 lead and led 28-5 at the half. Angola’s trademark stifling defense made it difficult for the Marines (0-15, 0-7) to get shots off in the first half.
Gage King led Angola with 14 points. Brian Parrish scored 13 and Dyer Ball added 12 points.
All of Hamilton’s scoring came from two boys. Isiah Geiselman and Alex Thain had 10 points each.
The Hornets travel to Fairfield tonight. Hamilton will host Eastside on Thursday night.
Angola JV 44, Hamilton 22
Landon Herbert led the Hornets with 12 points. Mason Gruner scored eight, and Tyler Call and Jake Land had six points each.
Brandon Dittemore had nine points and Caleb Lepper and Garrett Farnham had five points each.
Angola JV girls 41, Hamilton 8
A combination of junior varsity and freshmen players took to the court for the Hornets. Tyrah Stillman paced AHS with 19 points. Hannah Blum had seven points and Grace Steury scored six. Jersey Ramos had four points for Hamilton.
