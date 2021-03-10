Boys Basketball
Fremont provides regional ticket information
BOURBON — Fremont High School athletic director Roger Probst released ticket information on Tuesday for Saturday’s Class 1A Triton Regional. The Eagles will play third-ranked Kouts in the second semifinal game at 12:30 p.m.
Triton High School is limited to 25% capacity, which means it will allow 400 tickets per team for each game. All tickets will be sold digitally at https://public.eventlink.com at $8 apiece, plus a $1 processing fee.
The tickets Fremont fans purchase are only good for the Eagles’ semifinal game with Kouts. Fremont fans will only be permitted to enter the gym after it has been completely cleared of the crowd from the first semifinal game between Triton and Caston. That game will start at 9:30 a.m.
Fremont fans are to park in the parking lot south of the school and enter the school through Door No. 4.
Another ticket will need to be purchased for the regional championship game, which will start at 8 p.m. The link to purchase tickets for the championship game will become available after the first two games are completed and will be able to be accessed at the Fremont Community Schools page and the Information for Fremont Parents pages on Facebook.
Questions can be addressed by contacting the FHS athletic office. The phone number is 495-1241.
College Basketball DeKalb graduate Brown named Second Team All-Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Michigan guard-forward and DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown was named Second Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media on Tuesday.
Brown has played 33 minutes per game for the Wolverines and has averaged 17.4 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She has scored in double figures 13 times this season, including scoring at least 20 points six times.
Michigan (14-4) is the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. It received a double bye and will play in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
CN graduate Freeman All-MAC honorable mention
CLEVELAND — Ball State sophomore guard Sydney Freeman was honorably mentioned to the All-Mid-American Conference Team on Tuesday.
Freeman finished the regular season third in the conference in assists with a total of 111 and a 4.8 per game average. She was third on the Cardinals in scoring at 12.5 points per contest.
Ball State (14-10) is the No. 6 seed in the MAC Tournament and will play No. 3 Ohio in the fourth and final quarterfinal game tonight at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.
College Lacrosse Trine women loses at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team had its winning streak stopped at three games with an 18-12 loss at Hope Tuesday evening.
Elena Salazar had six goals and an assist to lead the Flying Dutch.
Danielle Gargiulo and Kristin John each had three goals and two assists for the Thunder (3-2). Liv Ghent had three goals and an assist.
Jillian Rejczyk made five saves in goal in the first half, then Emily Morthorst made eight saves in goal in the second half.
M.S. Wrestling
CN wins, Chargers lose at Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble defeated Fairfield 43-42 Monday. West Noble lost to the Falcons 51-27.
The Cougars won on the fifth tiebreaker to break the 42-42 tie. That tiebreaker was matches won. CN won eight matches in the Junior Northeast Corner Conference dual, and Fairfield won seven matches.
Adryn Dennis (110 pounds) and Jackson Howard (195) both had pins in the first minute for Central Noble. Damyan Duncan (140) and Jonathon Chambers (150) won decisions. The Cougars won four matches by forfeit.
For West Noble versus Fairfield, Teegan Clouse had a pin at 125 and Fernando Macias won a 7-5 decision at 150. The Chargers won three matches by forfeit.
