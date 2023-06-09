ANGOLA — Like its NCAA Division III national championship softball team, what remained of the Trine University campus community was fired up over a 16-hour time span to welcome the team home late Thursday night and Friday afternoon.
A small throng of fans, including new Trine University president John Shannon, lined up at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium and near Trine’s University Center to cheer on the Thunder softballers as their bus arrived on the Trine campus a little after 11 p.m. Thursday. Players and coaches received congratulations from fellow students and Trine staffers and their families after getting off the bus. Then a pizza party was held at Hershey Hall.
On Friday afternoon, a luncheon was held honoring the team at the Club Z banquet room next to the Zollner Golf Course clubhouse. Many school officials, coaches and dignitaries were in attendance.
Trine athletic director Matt Land and Thunder softball coach Donnie Danklefsen extended many thank yous.
“Hard work led to this,” Danklefsen said. “Good things happen to good people, and those that work hard earn it.
“It’s been an honor and privilege coaching this team.”
Danklefsen said he did not have enough power in his phone to keep up with all the well wishes after his team beat Salisbury (Md.) twice on Wednesday to win the NCAA Division III Softball Finals series two games to one. He did talk to former Trine president Earl Brooks early Thursday morning and Brooks was proud and highly energetic in his conversation with Danklefsen.
What was also recognized was how the players carried themselves and treated others. Land said the staff at the hotel the team stayed at in East Texas knew Trine was going to win the national championship based on how the girls acted.
“They were respectful. Everybody made their beds. They looked at you with a smile win or lose,” Land said, conveying what the hotel staff told him.
Danklefsen said, “They handled everything with class. When I turned my back, they were good people. They are awesome national champions.”
