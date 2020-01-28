Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — The top performances from Auburn Bowl for the week of Jan. 20 have been reported.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Ian Fry for men (150 pins over average, Amanda Klinker for women (99) and Hayden Dibble for youth (107).
MEN: Moose — Tim Klinker 286, 707 series, Taylor Schwartz 278, 771 series, Ty Cobbs 276, Greg Dini 267, 727 series, Shawn Reuille 267, 703 series, Ryan David 267, 731 series, Jason Morris 255, Dave Thies 252, Mike Casselman 711 series. Booster —Gary Bolton 278, 712 series, Emery Patrick 278, Logan Sparkman 268. Tim Klinker 265, 735 series, Jason Flaugh 250, 711 series, Michael Wallace 712 series. Friday Morning Trio — Joey Glover 256, Tate Harris 256, Mark Miller 255. Masters & Slaves — Rocky Sattison 266.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 258.
