College Football Thunder fall to Albion, 24-14
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University lost to Albion 24-14 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game on Saturday afternoon at Sprankle-Sprandel Stadium.
The Britons (6-2, 3-2) took the lead late in the third quarter on a blocked field goal attempt that was returned 72 yards for a touchdown by Tyrone Collins. Brady Frasier blocked Lucas Garza’s 33-yard field goal attempt, then Collins scooped up the loose ball and went the distance.
Albion clinched the win on Kyle Thomas’ 14-yard touchdown pass to brother Justin Thomas on a fourth down-and-short play with 1 minute, 36 seconds left. The Britons shut out the Thunder in the second half after Trine led 14-10 at the half.
Freshman quarterback Alex Price scored from four yards out midway through the first quarter and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Seth Boggs about 4 and a half minutes into the second quarter for Trine (4-4, 1-4).
Price threw for 119 yards and ran for 34 yards on 11 carries. Boggs caught eight passes for 121 yards. Dylan Dowling ran for 68 yards on 12 carries.
Angel Sanchez had two of the Thunder’s three interceptions. Eastside High graduate Aaron Dean had the other interception in the fourth quarter. Keysean Amison had 12 tackles, including nine solos.
Markell McCoy ran for 94 yards on 24 carries for Albion. Justin Thomas caught five passes for 90 yards.
Trine travels to Adrian this coming Saturday.
College Soccer Season ends for Trine men
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The season ended for the Trine University men’s soccer team on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 loss to Kalamazoo in a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament.
The third-seeded Hornets (11-3-2) led 1-0 at the half and will play at No. 2 seed Hope in a semifinal match Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Holland, Michigan. The sixth-seeded Thunder finished with a 6-10 record.
Kalamazoo outshot Trine 13-8 on Saturday. Brian Morris scored an unassisted goal a little over 14 minutes into the second half for the Thunder, and Taylor Medina made six saves in goal.
