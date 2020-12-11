ANGOLA — The Hornets scored early and often while doing most of their damage at the rim in a 68-40 win over Garrett Friday night.
Angola (2-3, 1-1 NECC) used its height and length to pressure the Railroaders (0-4, 0-3) and turn them over multiple times in the first three minutes of the game.
“We knew we had a size advantage on them, so it’s something we’ve got to do better is understanding where some advantages lie with us within matchups and taking advantage of it,” Angola head coach Brandon Appleton said. “That was a big emphasis, getting to the rim and making sure we got the right kids to the foul line. Finally, we shot over 50% from the free-throw line, which I didn’t know if we could do it.”
If it wasn’t off a steal and in transition, it was off an offensive rebound. Angola was the aggressor right from the tip and scored the first 20 points of the game.
Joel Knox led all scorers with 16 points, Brian Parrish added 11 and Dylan Oberlin scored all 10 of his points in the first quarter. The Hornets had multiple players getting the scoring column on Friday.
“It’s always good when everyone is getting a lot of reps there against a team that gets out and pressures. It forces them to work on somethings we’ve been talking about in practice. Now, they see it in live play and it’s a chance to get better,” Appleton said.
Garrett was led by Kyle Smith’s 11 points and got 10 from Tyler Gater.
Angola was up 10-0 less than three minutes into the game after scoring on three straight steals. Parrish, Oberlin and Giovanni Tagliaferri each scored after a Railroader turnover.
Knox made it 18-0 after scoring back-to-back buckets after an offensive rebound. He was fouled on the second putback and made the free throw to complete the three-point play.
Smith finally got Garrett on the board with a basket with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
The Hornet scored the next six points of the period for a 26-2 lead.
Garrett opened the second quarter with six in a row, including a bucket from Gater. Then, Angola rattled off seven straight to make it a 25-point game.
The Hornets’ largest lead was 33 points, which was first reached at the end of the third quarter.
Angola sat all of its starters for the fourth quarter and played the rest of the game with players who need varsity experience, especially since they are learning a new system under Appleton.
“It’s a big transition for them from what they’re used to, teaching them how to read and do some different things offensively that they’re just not comfortable with yet,” Appleton said. “We knew there was going to be some growing pains. Not being in the gym with them as much as we were, we knew we were going to be behind. I’m proud of the kids. They’ve done a great job through the ups and downs with it and learning those things. It’s just building it one step at a time. It’s going to take a little bit of that.”
Angola travels to Northridge today, and Garrett hosts Bellmont Wednesday.
