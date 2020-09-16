WATERLOO — A close win is a good remedy after a close loss.
DeKalb’s boys tennis team can attest to that after edging Bellmont 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
The Barons (7-4 overall, 3-1 NE8) dropped a decision by the same score at Concordia the night before.
“It’s a good conference win,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “We needed this coming off the loss last night.
“We’re moving into the home stretch of the conference, and we’ll have a good shot at winning the remainder of the conference matches.”
Bellmont won at the first two singles positions, but the Barons won the other singles match and both doubles matches to pull out a close win over the Braves.
Owen Holwerda dropped only one game in his 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles over Charlie Harriss.
The Baron one doubles team of Kaine Smith and Krue Nagel fought off Maverick Shifferly and Gianni Smyriotis in a tough 7-5, 6-3 win.
At two doubles, Elijah Ehmke survived a tough second set to defeat Mason Vrablic and Patrick Miller 6-2, 6-4.
One of the conference’s best, Cole Shifferly, was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Landon Holwerda at No. 1 singles. Preston Siefring outlasted DeKalb’s Jack McComb 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in an exhausting three-setter at two singles.
Starting the year with six positions to fill, the Barons have settled in nicely with the end of the season in sight.
“I’m very satisfied with the varsity lineup. They’re performing very well now,” Hartsough said.
The Barons were a 3-1 winner in JV play. Aidan Wissing and Josh Allen won singles matches for DeKalb, and the doubles team of Tyler DeWitt and Shiloh Higgins also won.
