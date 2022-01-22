LAGRANGE — As expected, it went down to the wire between Prairie Heights and Garrett to decide the Northeast Corner Conference Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Lakeland and the Panthers pulled it out.
“Prairie Heights wrestled better than us,” Railroaders coach Nick Kraus said. “We wrestled well, but they got more bonus points and won every swing match.”
Heights wrestled better in the final round than Garrett to take the championship, 275-269.
With 10 freshmen on the roster and eight of them starting, Angola was third with 172 points and led by three conference champions: undefeated heavyweight Brandon Villafuerte, Isaiah McCue at 126 and ninth grade Kameron Straw at 106.
Fremont eked past the host Lakers for fourth, 155.5-151.5.
Garrett led the Panthers 239.5-238 heading into the finals and they each had 13 wrestlers in place matches. Prairie Heights was 9-4 in the finals with five wins by pin, two by major decisions and two by decisions. The Railroaders were 7-6 in the finals with three victories by decisions, two pins, a technical fall victory and a won by injury default.
“Collectively, it was a huge team effort,” PH coach Brett Smith said. “It was the best our lineup has been since early in the season. Jericko Jackson was in quarantine at 195 and Jay Abbott is one of our hardest-working kids and gave it all he had.
“We did not have a good showing at Team State (placing fourth in the Class 1A tournament in Martinsville on Jan. 8). Everybody wrestled at their seed or above it (at NECC). This gives us a good feeling going into sectional.”
The Panthers took the lead with head-to-head major decision wins over Garrett in the third-place matches from James Kresse at 106 and Reed Shaffer at 113.
Garrett regained the lead through the middle weights. Jadyn Gilbert (138), Chase Leech (152) and Jesse Badger (170) won their weight classes. Kaidin Colburn won a 4-1 decision over Churubusco’s Bentley Kilgore to place third at 160.
“Jadyn just came back from injury and he had two matches that went the distance. He needed that,” Kraus said. “Chase is pushing the pace and keeps getting better.”
The 160 class was where things turned in Heights’ favor, starting with senior Luke Severe pinning Central Noble’s Ashton Smith in 3:30 for the 160 championship. Smith beat No. 1 seed Kilgore 11-9 in the semifinals to reach the final.
In the final six weight classes, the Panthers won their matches by pin in five of those classes and did not place at 195. That included unseeded junior Phillip Sheets pinning No. 3 seed Nick Nondorf for the second time Saturday in the 170 third-place match. The Railroaders did not place at 285 and was 3-2 with two decision victories and a win by injury default.
Fairfield freshman Breckan Maran did not back down against Panther Hunter Allen in the 220 final. But the strength and savvy of Allen won out and he got the pin early in the third period to get the Prairie Heights team and following fired up. That was just after West Noble’s Chastin Lang pinned Garrett’s Sam Ross for third place late in the second period.
The Railroaders could just watch Panther heavyweight Bailey Robison pin Charger Mike LeCount in 1:43 to clinch the title.
Prairie Heights had three champions in Allen, Severe and freshman Brock Hagewood at 132. Hagewood overcame a bloody nose and leg cramp in the first period on his 15th birthday to beat Eastside’s Briar Munsey 10-7 with a takedown and a nearfall late in the third period of the 132 final.
Hayden Brady also won a conference title for Garrett at 120. Fremont’s Essiah Kamer got the first takedown against Brady in the 120 final, but Brady got the pin late in the first period.
“That was one of the strongest kids Hayden has faced all season,” Kraus said of Kamer. “He (Brady) got in a little bit of trouble, but he rebounded.”
Angola held its own tougher competition in northeast Indiana and went 19-10 in dual meets. Head coach Russ Tingley and assistant Charlie Lanam started working with the freshman group of Hornets when they were sixth graders. Angola continued to maintain a high competitive level on Saturday.
“It’s a start,” Tingley said. “A lot of the freshmen are not typical freshmen and they are staying together as a group.”
McCue pinned Lakeland’s Keegan Schlabach in 1:57 in the 126 final. Villafuerte had two pins before winning the 285 final by injury default early in the second period against Fremont’s Terran Wills. Villafuerte is 40-0 on the season.
“That was a big match to see from Isaiah. He didn’t wrestle well against Lakeland in the dual against them,” Tingley said. “Brandon is being a senior. But he does some wrestling things that are surprising, even to me.”
Garrett, Eastside and Churubusco will wrestle in the Carroll Sectional this coming Saturday. The rest of the area teams in the NECC will continue their postseason in the West Noble Sectional.
2022 Northeast Corner Conf. Wrestling Tournament
Team Scores
1. Prairie Heights 275 points, 2. Garrett 269, 3. Angola 172, 4. Fremont 155.5, 5. Lakeland 151.5, 6. Central Noble 111, 7. Churubusco 108, 8. West Noble 103.5, 9. Fairfield 97, 10. Eastside 94, 11. Westview 45.
Championship match results
106 — Straw (A) dec. L. Snyder (ES) 11-4. 113 — Senn (FF) major dec. Kohlheim (WV) 18-8. 120 — Brady (G) pinned Kamer (FR), 1:48. 126 — McCue (A) pinned Schlabach (LL), 1:57. 132 — Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. Munsey (ES) 10-7. 138 — Gilbert (G) dec. G. Miller (LL) 8-4. 145 — B. Miller (LL) pinned S. Levitz (PH), 1:32. 152 — Leech (G) technical fall Lounsbury (PH) 21-6, 4:39. 160 — Severe (PH) pinned Ash. Smith (CN), 3:30. 170 — Badger (G) dec. Skinner (CN) 10-4. 182 — Oliver (CH) dec. L. Gibson (G) 9-2. 195 — Behm (FR) dec. I. Clay (CN) 5-3. 220 — H. Allen (PH) pinned Maran (FF), 4:16. 285 — Villafuerte (A) def. Wills (FR), injury default, 2:33.
Third-place match results
106 — Kresse (PH) major dec. Ka. Baker (G) 14-5. 113 — Shaffer (PH) major dec. J. Jones (G) 10-0. 120 — Brody Hagewood (PH) major dec. Collins (ES) 12-1. 126 — Pica (FR) major dec. G. Roberts (PH) 9-0. 132 — A. Hawkins (FR) dec. H. Williams (G) 8-1. 138 — Denman (A) dec. M. Levitz (PH) 8-3. 145 — B. Baker (G) pinned Hille (CH), 3:15. 152 — Kunkle (A) dec. B. Schiffli (LL) 4-1. 160 — Colburn (G) dec. B. Kilgore (CH) 4-1. 170 — P. Sheets (PH) pinned Nondorf (CH), 3:36. 182 — N. Parks (WN) pinned N. Owsley (LL), 2:30. 195 — O’Connor (G) def. Bradley (WN), injury default. 220 — C. Lang (WN) pinned Ross (G), 2:52. 285 — Robison (PH) pinned LeCount (WN), 1:43.
Fifth-place match results
106 — I. Bontrager (WV) major dec. A. Clay (CN) 11-1. 113 — Maggart (A) dec. C. Dominguez (LL) 10-3. 120 — Crick (CH) dec. Pavka (A) 6-4. 126 — Hord (CH) dec. McMain (G) 11-5. 132 — Clouse (WN) pinned Decker (FF), 3:50. 138 — Wicker (ES) pinned Claxton (FR), 2:40. 145 — Rumfelt (FF) dec. J. White (A) 7-3. 152 — H. Anderson (FR) pinned C. Weber (CN), 4:11. 160 — H. Kauffman (FF) pinned Millus (LL), 2:34. 170 — E. Schmucker (FF) pinned Z. Rowe (FR), 4:26. 182 — Kyle (PH) pinned Cruz-Conley (A), 3:46. 195 — Daniele (LL) dec. Mutzfeld (ES) 4-0. 220 — B. Martin (LL) pinned Humbert (FR), 3:48. 285 — L. Norris (CN) def. Dominguez (WV), injury forfeit.
