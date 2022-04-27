ANGOLA — There was a lot at stake in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association race at Trine’s SportONE/Parkview Field on Wednesday afternoon, as the Thunder softball team hosted Alma in a “big rivalry” doubleheader with the two teams tied for second place in the standings.
By the end of the day, the two teams switched places, with Trine beating the Scots in both games, 4-0 and 10-2 in six innings, to clinch at least second place in the MIAA conference tournament and give itself a chance at a regular season championship ahead of their final doubleheader against first-place Hope.
“Today was a big day for us,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said. “We knew we had to get both of these games to put us in a position to win the conference. For the last 17 years Alma has always been a big doubleheader.”
In the first game of the day, sophomore pitcher Adrienne Rosey threw a no-hitter for the second time in less than two weeks, the second of her career and just the 13th in Trine history as the Thunder won 4-0 behind their nine hits.
“That was the Rosey we saw down south,” Danklefsen said. “That was the Rosey we saw at St. Mary’s. That’s the kid that we’ve been accustomed to. That was her ball, late breaking, hitting her spots, keeping the ball down and going up when she wanted to go up. She’s been great all year for a sophomore and she’s really starting to come into her own.”
Rosey (9-7) finished the game with nine strikeouts while walking just one batter.
“I think it’s pretty exciting,” Rosey said of her accomplishment. “I have a great defense behind me and I can’t do it without them. We just had to stay focused and keep bearing down. Let’s go get Hope!”
The Thunder had two fielding errors, one of which came in the second at-bat of the game, but the Scots were unable to capitalize before Trine took the lead in the bottom of the first inning via senior Taylor Murdock (1-for-3, 1 run) after sophomore Scarlett Elliott (1-for-4, 1 RBI) singled on a ball through a gap between Alma’s shortstop and third baseman.
Trine would add a run in the fourth after junior Ellie Trine (2-for-4, 1 RBI) singled to shortstop to score junior Amanda Prather (1-for-2, 1 run, 1 base on balls). An inning later, pinch runner Emily Wheaton scored after stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch before freshman second baseman Emma Beyer (1-for-3, 1 RBI) brought her home with a single up the middle to put the Thunder up 3-0.
In the top of the sixth, Alma nearly put an end to Rosey’s no-hitter, with Taylor Griffith and Emma Fraser just shy of reaching first on back-to-back groundouts to Beyer.
“I’m very proud of her,” Rosey said of Beyer. “She’s a freshman and has really stepping up this year. I was very happy for her to see that she got those two hard ground balls and I wasn’t worried when Alma hit them because I knew she was there to back me up.”
The final run of the game came when freshman Ainsley Phillips scored after a sacrifice fly to right by senior Mercede Daugherty.
Rosey’s no-hitter was sealed in the seventh after Elliott caught a pop out at third, Murdock fielded a fly ball in right field and Phillips hung on to a foul ball behind the plate to end the game.
“I think defense has been our staple all year long,” Danklefsen said. “Our offense hasn’t been as good as it has in the past, but our defense has never wavered.”
Alma’s senior pitcher Haley Ullrich (14-6) finished the game with six strikeouts, giving up all four runs earned on the nine hits and walking five.
Game 2
Trine 10, Alma 2
In game two, the Scots (25-11 overall, 12-4 MIAA) picked up their first hit of the day in the bottom of the first with a single up the middle by Griffith, though the Thunder would be the first team on the scoreboard again in the top of the second after Trine (1-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBIs) doubled to right center to score Prather (2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI) and Phillips (1-for-2, 1 2B, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 2 walks), who had doubled and walked prior in their respective at-bats.
Alma answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the third on a single up the middle by Fraser to score Griffith and Ullrich and tie the game.
The fourth inning was Alma’s kryptonite, as the Thunder took a 6-2 lead kicked off by junior Anna Gill (1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 run, 1 RBI) with a triple, hitting a shot to deep right field down the first-base line. She scored shortly after on a wild pitch by Scots pitcher Daniella Little.
“I thought we did a great job of coming right back,” Danklefsen said after Alma’s two runs. “I just thought we looked very confident and we never looked nervous.”
After a walk to Phillips, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Trine, Murdock (3-for-4, 2 2Bs, 1 run, 2 RBIs) brought her home with a double down the left-field line.
Murdock and senior Ashley Swartout (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 walk) then scored on back-to-back errors resulting from dropped fly balls by Alma’s third baseman and left fielder.
Trine added two more in the fifth after Beyer started the inning with a single to right field. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gill and scored on a double to left field by Phillips. Phillips scored two batters later after Murdock doubled to right field to make it 8-2 in favor of the Thunder.
The Thunder added two more runs in the sixth, after Prather connected with a bunt that got past Little to score Wheaton, and Gill hit a sacrifice fly to score Elliott.
Along with their 10 runs, the Thunder outhit the Scots 11-7.
Junior and sophomore pitchers Anna Koeppl (4 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 strikeouts) and Lauren Clausen (3 hits, 0 earned runs, 4 strikeouts) split time in the circle with three innings each as Koeppl (6-3) picked up the victory.
“We have not played great softball consistently all year long,” Danklefsen said. “It was nice to have our kids come out and finally play what we’re capable of for two games back-to-back and have a little more heart and a little more fire.”
The Thunder (22-11, 12-2) hosts Hope (24-8, 13-1) Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
“Last year we went up there and all we had to do was win one and they got us both,” Danklefsen said. “So this is a great opportunity for us to come in here at home on Saturday and put the pressure on them by winning the first game and having the pressure completely shift onto them like they did to us last year.”
