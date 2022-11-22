PUERTO AVENTURAS, Mexico — Purdue Fort Wayne went 15-of-17 from the free throw line to earn a 74-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday afternoon at the Cancun Challenge.
Eastern Michigan (1-4) never held a lead after the 12:19 mark of the first half at 15-14. The Eagles erased an 11-point second half Mastodon lead to tie it at 54 with 7:46 left in the game. However, the Mastodons (3-2) responded with a 7-2 run. Bobby Planutis was fouled attempting a three and made all three free throws to put PFW up 57-54. Four points off the bench, a layup by Quinton Morton-Robertson and a dunk by Eric Mulder, made the score 61-56 at 5:31.
The Eagles cut the deficit to one possession five times in the final five minutes, but each time the Mastodons had an answer. Up 69-67 with a possession that started with 43 seconds left, PFW put it away with a Damian Chong Qui 3-pointer with 17 seconds on the clock. A pair of Jarred Godfrey free throws made the final margin seven points.
Godfrey had game highs in points (21), rebounds (7), assists (5) and steals (5). He went 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Chong Qui and Morton-Robertson each added 13 points.
The Mastodons limited Eastern Michigan’s leading scorer Emoni Bates to a season-low 16 points. He entered the game shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. He shot just 6-of-15 against the Mastodons with three turnovers.
The win gives PFW’s Jon Coffman his 142nd career coaching victory, tying Andy Piazza for most coaching wins in program history. Piazza went 142-109 from 1987 to 1996.
The Mastodons will play the winner of Winthrop and Southern Miss today at 3 p.m. for the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division Championship.
