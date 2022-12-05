SYRACUSE — West Noble’s boys basketball team battled through foul trouble to defeat Wawasee 59-51 Saturday night at the Hardwood Teepee.
The Chargers (3-0) outscored the Warriors 12-4 in overtime.
Bradyn Barth and Austin Cripe each had 17 points to lead West Noble, who outrebounded Wawasee 32-25.
The Chargers also had eight points from Luke Schermerhorn, six each from Nevin Phares and Ayden Zavala, and five points from Derek Slone.
Maddux Everingham had 19 points and Collin Ziebarth scored 18 for the Warriors (1-3).
Concord 38, Angola 37
At McCuen Gym in Dunlap, the Hornets (0-3) lost a defensive battle. The Minutemen (2-2) had a big rebounding advantage.
Lakeland Christian 58,
Hamilton 24
At Winona Lake, Ryan Cool had nine points and exchange student Henrique Oliviera scored five for the Marines (0-4).
In Hamilton on Friday, the Marines lost to Elkhart Christian 46-22.
Prairie Heights 53, Fairfield 48
In Benton on Friday, the Panthers earn a hard-fought Northeast Corner Conference road victory.
Chase Bachelor had 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot to lead Heights (3-0, 2-0 NECC). He made 11-of-12 free throws. Isaiah Malone added 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Logan Swygart also had four assists.
Tyson Frey and Noah Mast each had 11 points for the Falcons (1-2, 0-1).
Lakeland 74, Fremont 56
At the Steel Cage in Fremont on Friday, the Lakers pulled away with contributions from many in the NECC opener for both teams.
Ben Keil had 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead Lakeland (2-1, 1-0). Christian Troyer had 12 points, and Zeke Wachtman had 11 points and seven boards.
Nate Keil had eight points, four rebounds and two steals for the Lakers. Tommy Curtis had seven points and three steals. Freshman Kyle Hartsough has six points, and classmate Keegan Merrifield grabbed five rebounds.
The Eagles (1-1, 0-1) had 14 points from Brogan Blue, 13 from Corbin Beeman and 12 points from Conner Slee.
Westview 80,
Churubusco 51
At Churubusco on Friday, Wiley Minix had 20 points in the first quarter and 32 for the game to lead the Warriors (2-1, 1-0).
Brady Yoder had 20 points and Luke Helmuth scored 11 for Westview.
Gavin Huelsenbeck and Brayden Bianski had 13 points each for the Eagles in their season opener. Ayden White and Andrew Rapp each had eight points.
Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43
In Auburn, the Panthers outscored the Railroaders 14-8 in the fourth quarter to break a 35-35 tie after three stanzas.
Mason Posey paced LPC (2-2) with 17 points. Mason Jolloff had 11 points and Cam Hindle scored 10.
Kyle Smith had 13 points and Drayton Myers scored nine for Garrett (0-4).
GIRLS
East Noble 44,
New Haven 37
In New Haven on Saturday, the Knights overcame a slow start to win their Northeast 8 Conference opener.
Payton Quake had 16 points for East Noble (3-5, 1-0 NE8), who trailed the Bulldogs 10-3 after one quarter.
Janiya Johnson had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals for New Haven (1-8, 0-1).
Fairfield 60, Prairie Heights 17
In Brushy Prairie Saturday, Kaylee Dillon had 17 points and Brea Garber scored 11 for the Falcons (9-1, 3-0 NECC).
Lilli Howe had five points and Ava Boots scored four for the Panthers (0-8, 0-5).
Fairfield won the junior varsity game 39-9. Eva Graber had four points for PH.
Lakeland Christian 41, Hamilton 15
In Winona Lake Saturday afternoon, Abbi Dager had seven points for the Marines (3-4).
