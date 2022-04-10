Central Noble boys basketball had its best season ever during the 2021-22 season, so it’s only fitting that it gets rewarded with some more hardware.
Central Noble senior Connor Essegian and his coach John Bodey take the top honors from KPC Media Group as the All-Area Prep of the Year and Coach of the Year for the second season in a row.
Essegian, a Wisconsin signee, played a big role in leading Central Noble to a Class 2A state runner-up finish. He was a finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award after he finished with averages of 26.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the 2021-22 season. He was also named an Indiana All-Star, selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s Supreme 15 Senior team and was picked to the All-Northeast Corner Conference team.
He finished with 2,526 career points, which put him at 10th place all-time in Indiana prep boys basketball history. Essegian is the school’s all-time leading scorer and scored over 600 points for the third season in a row.
In his sixth season as head coach, Bodey’s Cougars finished with a 28-3 record, which is the most wins in a season in program history, and had a 20-win season for the third year in a row.
They won their third straight NECC Tournament title, a sectional championship, their first regional title since 2001 and the program’s first semi-state win.
Here’s the rest of the boys basketball all-area team:
Ryan Schroeder, Sr., Central Noble
Schroeder came up huge time after time making winning plays for Central Noble, and he did it on both ends of the floor. The Trine commit averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 44% overall and 36% from three.
Logan Gard, Sr., Central Noble
Gard became a more confident and consistent threat for the Cougars in the paint this past season. Another Thunder recruit, he had 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He shot 63% from the field. Gard was an all-conference selection and made the IBCA Small School All-State Senior team.
Owen Willard, Sr., Eastside
Willard was there to hit plenty of big shots for the Blazers and was a big part in them winning the NECC regula season title. The Purdue Fort Wayne baseball signee averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals per contest. He shot 57.3% from the field and 38.5% from distance. Willard was selected to the IBCA Small School All-State Senior team and the All-NECC team.
Gabe Trevino, Sr., Eastside
Trevino capped off his Eastside career by becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. As a tough-nosed scorer, the Earlham College commit led the Blazers at 13.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 48.6% from the floor. Trevino made the IBCA Small School All-State Senior team and the All-NECC team.
Logan Fry, Sr., Eastside
Fry helped make the Blazer offense even more dangerous with his outside shooting. As a 42.2% three-point shooter, he scored 9.9 points per game. Overall, he was 59.6% from the field and grabbed two boards per game.
Logan Brace, Sr., Fremont
Brace was as consistent as they come for the Eagles this season. As an under-sized big man, he averaged 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. He shot 66.4% from the field. Brace was also an all-conference selection.
Gabel Pentecost, Sr., Fremont
In his final season for Fremont, Pentecost had another productive season. He scored 13 points per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. He also had 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Pentecost also made the All-NECC team.
Ethan Bontrager, Jr., Fremont
Bontrager was a lethal outside shooter for the Eagles this past season. He shot just under 40% from distance and averaged 11.5 points per game. Overall, he was a 54.2% shooter and also brought 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.
Spencer Denton, Sr., East Noble
After two years away from basketball due to injury, Denton made the most of his senior season by being a dynamic pla maker for East Noble. The Hanover commit averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Denton made the All-Northeast 8 Conference second team.
Chris Hood, Sr., East Noble
Hood, a Ball State football commit, was an unstoppable force down low for the Knights once again. He nearly averaged a double-double at 16.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He was also an All-NE8 second-team performer and an IBCA All-State honorable mention.
Connor Penrod, Sr., DeKalb
Penrod was the go-to scorer down low for the Barons this season. He finished his final season by averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game with a 63.4 field-goal percentage. He ended his career with 980 points, which ranks ninth all-time at DeKalb. Penrod was also an All-Northeast 8 Conference first team selection.
Alex Leslie, Jr., DeKalb
Leslie was another important piece for DeKalb this season and was effective in all facets. He averaged eight points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Leslie made the All-NE8 second team.
Chase Bachelor, Jr., Prairie Heights
Bachelor took a big step forward this past season. He made Heights go and averaged 21.1 points per game. He also had 6.6 rebounds, two assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. Bachelor made the all-conference team and was selected to the Small School All-State Underclass team.
Isaiah Malone, Jr., Prairie Heights
Malone was also capable of getting hot for the Panthers in their turnaround season. He had 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game. Malone made the All-NECC team and was an IBCA All-State honorable mention.
Austin Cripe, Jr., West Noble
Cripe was one of the elite scorers in the area and in the state this past season. He averaged 22.6 points per game. He ended his junior season with 1,174 points, which puts him fifth in program history. He shot 53.5% from the field and had 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game. Cripe was selected to the All-NECC team and was an all-state honorable mention.
Mason Yoder, Sr., Westview
Yoder carried the Warriors this season and knew how to get his shot. The Judson (Ill.) University commit averaged 21.1 points per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. He also collected 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Yoder made the All-NECC team and was an IBCA All-State honorable mention.
Ben Keil, Jr., Lakeland
Keil lit it up for the Lakers this season. He finished the season averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds, five assists and 3.1 steals per game. Keil was an IBCA All-State honorable mention and made the all-conference team.
Mason Posey, So., Lakewood Park
In just his sophomore season, Posey was the driving force for the Panthers on offense this season. He led the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and had 5.6 rebounds and three assists per game.
The all-area honorable mentions were Central Noble’s Jackson Andrews and Conner Lemmon, Eastside’s Nick Snyder and Hugh Henderson, East Noble’s Avery Kline, DeKalb’s Caden Pettis and Brantley Hickman, Fremont’s Ethan Bock, Angola’s Dane Lantz, Garrett’s Kyle Smith, Westview’s Brady Yoder, Prairie Heights’ Colton Penick, Churubusco’s Drew Pliett, Lakewood Park’s Cam Hindle and Carter Harman, Lakeland’s Christian Troyer and West Noble’s Ayden Zavala and Nevin Phares.
