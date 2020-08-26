Boys Soccer Luers deals Panthers first defeat
FORT WAYNE — Bishop Luers was a 3-2 winner over Lakewood Park Christian Monday.
The Knights held a 1-0 halftime lead over Class 1A’s top-ranked squad, and scored again to go up 2-0 with 25:35 left.
Zach Collins scored off a Logan Korte assist to bring the Panthers within 2-1 with 20:37 remaining, but Luers restored its two-goal margin at the 9:31 mark.
Korte scored off a Michael Kruse assist for Lakewood Park with 36 seconds left.
Luers had seven shots on goal to five for Lakewood Park. Panther keeper Luke Carnahan had four saves. The Panthers had five corner kicks to two for Luers.
The JV teams played one half with the Knights winning 3-0. Lakewood Park keeper Malachi Rowlison had six saves.
Lakewood Park will visit Westview Friday.
VolleyballLakers outlast WawaseeLAGRANGE — Lakeland won its first match of the season Monday, defeating Wawasee in five sets. The scores were 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10.
Bailey Hartsough had 23 digs, 20 kills, 11 assists, three aces, two solo blocks and a block assist for the Lakers (1-1).
Kelsie Bowling had 15 digs, 14 kills and five aces. Lilly Baird had 22 assists, six digs and two aces. Faith Riehl added 12 digs. Kylie Bowling had nine kills and three aces. Kendall Moore was 24-of-26 serving with two aces.
In other action Monday, East Noble lost in three sets at Fort Wayne North Side. The scores were 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.
Girls Golf
Heights loses close match to Falcons
HOWE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 221-226 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake Monday.
Bailey Willard shot 52 and Aubrey Kelsey had 53 to lead the Falcons.
