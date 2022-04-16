CHURUBUSCO – When you talk about sports dynasties, a few names come to mind: The New York Yankees; the New England Patriots; the Chicago Bulls; professional wrestler Ric Flair.
And when the conversation turns to northeast Indiana prep boys track and field, the Churubusco boys are near the top of the list.
On Saturday, the Eagles won their big annual home meet, the Tim Wilkins Busco Invite, for the 14th straight year. And they did it in dominating fashion.
Eagle junior Riley Buroff led the way for Churubusco. On Saturday, Buroff said he had one of the best days of his career.
How good was it? Buroff was the top point scorer for Churubusco, with 30 individual points. Buroff won the 200-meter dash (22.86 seconds); the 400-meter dash (49.25 seconds); and the high jump (6 feet, 5 inches). He also contributed to the Eagles’ second-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay, which earned the Eagles eight more team points.
Buroff’s high jump mark was a new meet record and his 400 time broke both school and meet records.
But for Buroff, the individual wins were secondary to helping the team keep its streak alive.
“It’s our meet,” Buroff said. “We have to win it.”
Buroff’s 400 time is already ahead of last year’s top time of 49.67 seconds, which was good enough to get him on the podium in Bloomington with a ninth-place finish and All-State honors.
Buroff likes where his early season times are and said he hopes to keep improving as the short spring season rolls on.
Churubusco coach Zach Dock drove home just how short that spring track and field season is in his post-meet talk with the team. On Saturday, there were just 33 days until the sectional meet.
Dock saw much to be happy about on Saturday, with a number of good individual performances producing the points the Eagles needed to successfully defend their title.
“We had a lot of great performances today,” Dock said.
Chilly conditions to start the day for the field events gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s by early afternoon.
“Overall, our team depth made the difference,” Dock said. “We teach our kids that team depth is what wins championships.
Two places in the discus (Hunter Bianski in second at 152-6 and Brandt Hurley in fourth at 116-11) demonstrated some of that depth, Dock said.
“Everyone contributes, and every guy matters,” Dock said.
Other key showings on Saturday for Churubusco came from the 3,200-meter relay team, which is anchored by Wyatt Neireiter and also includes Dylan Strouder, T.J. Emenheiser and Evan Palmer. The Eagle squad posted an 8:33.48 to win the event.
Nick Nondorf was second in the 110 hurdles (15.32). Neireiter won the 1,600-in 4:36.74.
The Eagles’ 1,600-meter relay team of Jackson Fleetwood, Evan Palmer, Strouder and Buroff finished second behind Manchester (3:37.37).
Garrett coach Kyler Perez, meanwhile, liked what he saw from the Railroaders on a chilly, blustery Saturday.
“It was a good day out there for us,” Perez said. “The field events especially came through for us, and we competed at a high level all around.”
The Railroaders powered their way to a fourth-place showing in the team standings. They got a third-place effort from Grayden Clingan in the discus (131-5). Chandler Minnich was third in the pole vault (12-0).
Garrett also had a good day in the 3,200 relay where the Railroaders finished second behind first-place Churubusco. Garrett posted a time of 8:40.08 with its quartet of Nathan Presswood, Tanner McMain, Gavin Weller and Luke Coffman.
McMain was fifth in the 1,600 at 4:59.41.
Presswood was sixth in the 400-meter dash (54.80) and Coffman second in the 800-meter run (2:05.80).
McMain finished sixth in the 3,200 (11:04.58), just ahead of teammate Weller in seventh (11:10.70).
Tim Wilkins Churubusco Boys Track & Field Invitational
Team standings: 1. Churubusco; 2. Manchester; 3. Woodlan; 4. Garrett; 5. Jimtown; 6. Monroe Central; 7. Fremont; 8. Wabash; 9. Lakewood Park Christian; 10. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; 11. Elkhart Christian; 12. Eastside.
Event Results
3,200-meter relay: 1. Churubusco (Dylan Strouder, T.J. Emmenheiser, Evan Palmer, Wyatt Neiriter), 8:33.48; 2. Garrett, 8:40.08; 3. Elkhart Christian, 8:48.06; 4. Monroe Central, 8:45.13; 5. Manchester, 8:53.87; 6. Woodlan, 8:59.62; 7. Wabash, 9:30;20; 8. Jimtown, 9:52.67
100: 1. Sam Henderson (WOOD), 11.69; 2. Ethan Cummins (MAN), 11.93; 3. Johntu Reed (JIM), 12.03; 4. Conner Hodges (LP), 12.12; 5. Bishop Williams (JIM), 12.17; 6. Luke Jones (MC),12.22; 7. Brenden Collins (FRE), 12. 33; 8. Troy Guenin-Hodson (WAB), 12,36.
110 -meter hurdles: 1. Dom Lincoln (MAN), 15.22; Nick Nondorf (CHU), 15.32; 3. Trent Daniels (JIM) (16.39); 4. Spencer Stout (WAB), 16.44; 5. Logan Bruce (FRE), 17.32; 6. Kam Rinker (CHU), 17.32; 7. Trevor Heath (MAN), 18.23; 8. Chandler Minnich (GAR), 19.75.
200-meter dash: 1. Riley Buroff (CHU), 22;86; 2. Henderson (WOOD), 23.82; 3. Seth Gaerte (MAN), 24.22; 4. Hodges (LP), 24.44; 5. Anthony Hart (FRE) 24.83; 6. Williams (JIM), 24.97; 7. Reed (JIM), 25.32; 8. Brayden Kennedy (GAR), 28.46.
1,600-meter run: 1. Wyatt Neireiter (CHU), 4:36.74; 2. Tucker Burris (MC), 4:36.78; 3. Eli Chamberlain (MC), 4:53.52; 4. Raven King (MAN), 4:57.29; 5. Tanner McMain (GAR), 4:59.41; 6. Tyler Louck (WOOD), 5:08.20.
400 relay: 1. Manchester (Cummins, A.J. Fortman, Braxton Ream, Gaerte) 44.74; 2. Churubusco, 45.75; 3. Woodlan, 46.21; 4. Jimtown, 46.31; 5. Blackhawk, 47.25; 6. Fremont, 47.38; 7. Garrett, 47.72; 8. Monroe Central, 48.14.
400: 1. Buroff (CH) 49.25; 2. Ream (MAN), 53.56; 3. Trennan Lilly (LP), 53.82; 4. Jackson Fleetwood (CH), 54.13; 5. Carter Miller (MC), 54.26; 6. Nathan Presswood (G), 54.80.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Lincoln (MAN), 41.80; 2. Stout (WAB) 42.05; 3. Trent Daniels (JIM), 42.49; 4. Nondorf (CHU), 43.10; 5. Brace (FRE), 42.34; 6. Brayden Baker (GAR); 7. Heath (MAN) 45.64; 8. Dawsom Miller (FWBH) 46.66.
800: 1. Cade Jones (MAN) 2:04.24; 2. Luke Coffman (GAR) 2:05.80; 3. Kyle Robinson (FWBH) 2:05.94; 4. Evan Palmer (CHU) 2:07.23; 5. Miller (MC) 2:04.41; 6. Luke Schramm (EC) 2:10.34.
3,200: 1. Kaden Vogel (WAB) 10:24.12; 2. Neiriter (CHU) 10:29. 86; 3. Chamberlain (MC) 10:32.29; 4. King (MAN) 10:51.37; 5. Burris (MC) 10:53.05; 6. McMain (GAR) 11:04.58; 7. Gavin Weller (GAR) 11:10.70.
1,600 relay: 1. Manchester (Cummins, Ream, Jones, Lincoln), 3:32.55; 2. Churubusco, 3:37.37; 4. Jimtown, 3:47.68; 5. Elkhart Christian, 3:49.70; 6. Blackhawk Christian, 3:50.01; 7. Fremont, 3:50.72; 8. Wabash, 3:54.12.
Long jump: 1. Henderson (WOOD) 20-6; 2. Gabe Case (MAN) 19-2/12; 3. C.J. Henderson (WOOD) 19-1; 4. Brayden Bianski (CHU) 19-1/2; 5. Evan Keolasy (FWBH) 18-11; 6. Andrew Stevens (EC) 19-81/2; 7. Kennedy (GAR) 18 -81/2; 8. Ethan Hille (CHU) 18-71/2.
High jump: 1. Buroff (CHU) 6-5; 2. Easton Foster (MC) 6-3; 3. Nondorf (CHU) 6-2; 4. Brace (FRE) 6-0; 5. Kplby Haecker (MAN) 6-0; 6. Henderson (WOOD) 5-10; 7. Watts (JIM) 5-8; 8. Baker (GAR) 5-6.
Discus: 1. Dane Sebert (EAST) 157-0; 2. Hunter Bianski (CHU) 152-6; 3. Clingan (GAR); 131-5; 4. Brandt Hurley (CHU) 116-11; 5. Jordan Ayres (MAN) 115-8; 6. Bryce Holloman (JIM) 115-5.
Shot put: 1. Bianski (CHU) 50-93/4; 2. Sebert (EAST) 47-7; 3. Kuper Papenbrock (CHU) 42-63/4; 4. Holloman (JIM) 42-1/2; 5. Cole Munchel (MC) 40-101/2; 6. Isaac Byers (WAB) 39-31/2; 7. Ben Miner (MC) 38-1; 8. Fleek (WOOD) 36-1/2.
Pole vault: 1. Isaac Rinker (CHU) 13-3; 2. Cayden Shively (CHU) 12-6; 3. Chandler Minnich (GAR) 12-0; 4. Braiden Gaskill (FRE) 11-0; 5. Jadin Seiler (EAST) 10-6; 6. Andrew McEntarfer (FRE) 9-6; 7. Xavier Nusbaum (GAR) 8-6; 8. Hodenbrink (WOOD) 8-0.
