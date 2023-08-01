FREMONT — After a weekend off, Angola Motorsport Speedway held its Mid-Season Championships Saturday night.
The feature winners were Johnathon Gatton in both the EverageAuto.com Late Models and the R.L. McCoy Modifieds, Zach Henderson in the Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks and Mark Mason in the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front Wheel Drives.
In the 30-lap late model feature, there were three lead changes and two cautions.
Al Berry led early before giving the top spot away to Randy Cook. Cook led four laps before the fast qualifier Tony VanAllen took over the top spot. VanAllen led from lap 10 to lap 23 before succumbing to Gatton. VanAllen was second and Tommy Cook placed third.
VanAllen was the fast qualifier with a lap time of 15.303 seconds. Berry and Tommy Cook won heat races.
In the 30-lap modified feature, Gatton took the lead from John Gatton Jr. after 11 laps were complete and never looked back to take the checkered flag.
Mel Klein led the first five laps, then John Gatton Jr. led laps 6-11.
The podium was made up of Gattons with Johnathon first, Jordan second and John Jr. in third. The feature had three lead changes and three cautions.
Johnathon Gatton was fast qualifier in the modifieds at 14.748 seconds. Berry, Ralph Baxter and Brandon Pulver were the heat race winners.
In the street stocks division, Henderson was also fast qualifier with a lap time of 16.459 seconds. Jeremy Hamilton won the heat race.
In the street stocks 25-lap main, there were two cautions and one lead change.
Lee Reed dominated the first 24 laps until Henderson made the last lap pass for the win. Reed finished second and Hunter King grabbed another third-place finish.
In the front wheel drives’ 20-lap feature, there were three lead changes and two cautions.
Audrey Blankenship led early on until Mark Mason took over the top spot. Mason would go over his time and was sent to the back. In the meantime Chris Heintzelman took the lead. Heintzelman led for three laps until Mason got back to him and took over the lead. He would never give it up.
Heintzelman finished second and Audrey Blankenship placed third.
Heintzelman was fast qualifier in 16.936 seconds, then won the Australian Pursuit.
The Al Cook Jr. Memorial event will take place this coming Saturday night with all four AMS weekly divisions in action. The late models will run the 88-lap Al Cook Jr. Memorial feature race.
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group, TLC Automotive Detailing, Group 5 Graphics, Tom and Kelly Cook, and Greg and Sharon Rogers came together to make a big purse of prize money. The late model feature winner will earn $1,388.
Racing starts at 7 p.m.
