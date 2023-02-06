LAGRANGE — Angola won the Lakeland Invitational Saturday, scoring 105.05 points to 104.675 for Carroll and 100.515 for DeKalb.
East Noble (97.3), Lakeland (84.65) and West Noble (66.1) took places 6-8.
Angola’s Alayna Shamp was the all-around champion with 35.575. She won the bars with an 8.85 and scored 9.35 in the vault, second to DeKalb’s Myca Miller, who had 9.4. Shamp and teammate Summer Allen went 1-2 in the bars, with Allen scoring 8.55.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter, competing individually, took first in the floor with a 9.1 and was sixth all-around at 34.225. Paige Fillenwarth of DeKalb was fifth all-around with 34.4.
Emma Schiffli led Lakeland with a fourth-place finish in the bars at 8.25.
Lakeland Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Angola 105.05, 2. Carroll 104.675, 3. DeKalb 100.515, 4. Plymouth 99.25, 5. Elkhart 99.075, 6. East Noble 97.3, 7. Lakeland 84.65, 8. West Noble 66.1, 9. Wawasee 58.275, 10. Warsaw 56.95.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (Ang) 35.575, 2. Ziembo (Car) 35.125, 3. Hutchinson (Ply) 35.1, 4. Graf (Car) 35.075, 5. Fillenwarth (DK) 34.4, 6. Carter (Eastside) 34.225, 8. Allen (Ang) 34.0, 9. Lanoue (Ang) 33.375, 10. Schiffli (LL) 33.25, 11. Walz (EN) 33.1, 13. Blackburn (EN) 32.975, 14. DePriest (DK) 32.965, 15. Miller (DK) 32.825, 16. Hutchins (Ang) 32.8, 20. Armstrong (DK) 28.15, 22. Gayheart (LL) 34.3, 23. Rasler (LL) 24.25, 25. Herrera (WN) 22.1.
Vault: 1. Miller (DK) 9.4, 2. Shamp (Ang) 9.35, 3. Hutchinson (Ply) 9.275, 4. Kannarelli (Elk) 9.25, 5. Hunter (Ply) 9.225, 6. Carter (ES) 9.175, 7. tie, DePriest (DK), Ferman (Ply), Lanoue (Ang), Allen (Ang) 9.075, 14. Schiffli (LL) 8.9, 16. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.85, 20. Walz (EN) 8.625, 21. tie, Hutchins (Ang), Armstrong (DK), Blackburn (EN) 8.55, 26. Fortman (EN) 8.375, 27. Borrero (EN) 8.375, 29. Gayheart (LL) 83, 31. Barrick (LL) 8.25, 32. Eicher (WN) 7.55, 34. Rasler (LL) 6.95, 35. Bench (WN) 5.95, 36. Herrera (WN) 5.65.
Bars: 1. Shamp (Ang) 8.875, 2. Allen (Ang) 8.55, 3. Graf (Car) 8.425, 4. Schiffli (LL) 8.25, 5. Ziembo (Car) 8.2, 6. Carter (ES) 8.15, 8. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.05, 12. DePriest (DK) 7.625, 14. Miller (DK) 7.275, 15. Walz (EN) 7.225, 18. Blackburn (EN) 6.725, 20. Hutchins (Ang) 6.575, 23. Borrero (EN) 6.075, 25. Fortman (EN) 6.05, 28. Armstrong (DK) 5.4, 29. Rasler (LL) 5.2, 31. Riehl (LL) 4.55, 32. Bench (WN) 4.45, 33t. Herrera (WN), Kunish (Waw) 4.025, 35. Bartlett (WN) 2.75, 36. Gayheart (LL) 2.55.
Beam: 1. Graf (Car) 9.375, 2. tie, Ziembo (Car), Smith (Car) 9.225, 4. Shamp (Ang) 9.075, 5. Hutchins (Ang) 9.05, 6. Blackburn (EN) 8.95, 7. Allen (Ang) 8.775, 9. tie, Hunter (Ply), Fillenwarth (DK) 8.55, 12. Eash (EN) 8.25, 13. tie, Walz (EN), Schiffli (LL) 8.175, 15. Beiswanger (EN) 8.125, 17. Lanoue (Ang) 8.075, 20. Carter (ES) 7.8, 22. DePriest (DK) 7.765, 23. Armstrong (DK) 7.75, 25. Miller (DK) 7.425, 28. Gayheart (LL) 7.05, 30. Rasler (LL) 6.475, 32. tie, Eicher (WN), Herrera (WN) 6.4, 37. Kathary (WN) 5.95, 38. Riehl (LL) 5.65, 39. Bartlet (WN) 4.3.
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.1, 2. Walz (EN) 9.075, 3. Hutchinson (Ply) 9.05, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.95, 5. Lind (Elk) 8.825, 6. Blackburn (EN) 8.75, 7. Miller (DK) 8.725, 10. tie, Lanoue (Ang), Hutchins (Ang) 8.625, 13. Beiswanger (EN) 8.525, 14. DePriest (DK) 8.5, 15. Shamp (Ang) 8.375, 21. Schiffli (LL) 7.925, 22. Allen (Ang) 7.6, 24. Fortman (EN) 7.4, 29. Armstrong (DK) 6.45, 30. Gayheart (LL) 6.4, 31. Herrera (WN) 6.025, 32. Eicher (WN) 6.0, 34. Rasler (LL) 5.625, 35. Riehl (LL) 5.3, 36. Bartlet (WN) 4.95, 37. Bench (WN) 4.8.
