GARRETT — Garrett and Westview split Northeast Corner Conference match-ups on the baseball and softball fields at Garrett Tuesday.
The Westview girls were 5-0 winners in softball. The Railroader boys scored a come-from-behind, 8-5 win in baseball.
Westview 5, Garrett 0
Senior pitcher Alexys Antal fired a no-hitter and helped her own cause with two doubles in the first NECC game for each team.
Antal struck out 19 Railroaders and walked just one. Of the 21 outs in the game, only two Garrett batters put the ball in play — a pop fly and a ground ball to first base — both in the fifth inning.
Ava Williams had two singles for Westview (2-0), which had 11 hits. Bri Caldwell, Sara Lapp and Savana Strater had hits for the Warriors. Strater’s hit went for a double; she scored twice. Lapp drove in two runs.
Antal, Hope Bortner and Ella Williams collected RBIs for Westview.
Pitcher Kaitlyn Bergman tossed a complete game for Garrett (0-3). She struck out seven and walked two. Two of Westview’s runs were unearned.
Westview took the lead with a single run in the third and added two each in the fifth and seventh innings.
Garrett 8, Westview 5
In a back-and-forth affair, Westview scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead, only for Garrett to score five times in the bottom of the inning for the final margin.
Each team scored twice in the first inning. The Railroaders scored once in the third for a 3-2 lead until the wild fifth inning.
The Warriors (0-2, 0-1 in the NECC) outhit Garrett 11-8, but were undone by eight errors.
Mason Wire collected three hits, including a double, and teammates Micah Miller and Alec Titus had two each for Westview. Titus drove in two runs. Marty Mortrud added a double for the visitors.
Garrett (2-1, 1-0 in the NECC) got two hits from Luke Byers and Trey Richards. It was Richards’ two-run, two-out single in the home half of the fifth that put the Railroaders back in front after Westview had taken the lead. The Warriors then committed a fielding error and a throwing error that enabled two more runs to score.
Luke Holcomb, Graham Kelham, Jacob Molargik and Peyton Simmons had one hit apiece for Garrett. Holcomb and Molargik’s hits were doubles.
Westview coach Jason Rahn said his team’s pitching was much better than a March 30 game against Carroll. In that contest, Warrior pitchers issued 11 walks in a 10-6 defeat. Tuesday, they cut the number of walks to just three.
“We hit well, we played great defense against a top 10, 4A team,” Rahn said of the Carroll game. “Tonight, eight errors. There’s your story.
“We had 11 hits, but when it comes down to it, we’ve got to make plays. Our infield is so much better than what they showed tonight,” he said.
“We can hit, we can provide runs, but we have got to clean it up. You don’t deserve to win a game with eight errors.”
Garrett didn’t let a disastrous fourth inning affect its approach. In that inning, two Railroader runners were thrown out on an attempted bunt and steal. They rebounded with a five-spot in the fifth.
“We came back and practiced (Monday) after our game,” Railroader coach Jason Richards said. “We needed a little more focus, and I think that helped.
“The energy, everything, got brought back up, and I think that’s what helped us in that inning,” he said.
“Westview’s a good team. They play us hard every time. Jason’s a great coach and we didn’t expect anything else.
“We’ve just got to build from tonight.”
