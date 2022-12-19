ANGOLA — It was a productive couple of days of pre-holiday hoops for the Trine University men’s basketball team this past weekend.
The Thunder hosted the St. Andrews Products Classic at the MTI Center, defeating Mount St. Joseph, Ohio, 65-48 on Saturday and beating Lawrence University, Wisconsin, 71-56 on Sunday.
With the wins, the Thunder improved to 9-1. St. Joseph dropped to 2-7 and Lawrence fell to 5-8.
The tournament tipped off Friday night with Albion defeating Mount St. Joseph 70-57. The Britons upped their 2022-23 season record to 3-6 Saturday afternoon with a 68-60 win over Lawrence.
Saturday afternoon against Mount St. Joseph, it took awhile, but the Thunder were able to put together a sustained run in the second half to pull away late.
The Lions did a pretty good job of hanging with the Thunder early, even getting out to a 23-17 lead midway through the first half. But Trine closed with a 16-6 run to take a 33-29 halftime advantage.
Mount St. Joseph kept it close for the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Thunder, leading by just a point at 44-43 with 9:43 left in regulation, finally began to pull away with a 8-0 run keyed by two straight 3-pointers on the back end for a 52-43 lead.
Trine outscored the Lions 13-5 down the stretch.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Thunder, who had five players in double figures. Senior forward Brent Cox, an East Noble graduate, led the way with 16 points, to go with three rebounds. Junior center Emmanuel Menanglo had 13 points and just missed out on a double-double with eight boards. He also had three blocked shots.
Aidan Smylie added 11 points, and Connor Jones and Nate Carbaugh chipped in with 10 each.
Mount St. Joseph was paced by Jack Kolar with 12 points.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller said everyone contributed Saturday.
“The way we’re wired, we have to do it together,” Miller said. “They all contribute in their own way.”
Miller singled out the play of Cameron Awls, a junior transfer from Defiance (Ohio) College who is starting to get comfortable in the Trine rotation and make the kind of contributions that don’t always show up in the box score.
Trine 71, Lawrence 56
On Sunday, the Thunder again got off to a bit of a slow start before pulling away late in the second.
Trine led much of the first half and was up 31-27 at halftime.
The Thunder began to put some distance between themselves and Lawrence about seven minutes into the second half, getting out to a 44-36 lead.
Trine led by as many as 17 down the stretch.
On this afternoon, it was the Thunder senior guard Jones with the hot hand, collecting 24 points to lead all scorers. Cox had 16 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Sophomore guard Grant Pahl played nearly 30 minutes off the bench and scored 15 points, also dishing out a pair of assists and getting two steals.
Jones said he was feeling it on Sunday. “The guys were finding me and kicking the ball back out to me,” he said. “When they get doubled inside, that opens things up for us shooters.”
Jones was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for his efforts.
Trine wraps up the 2022 portion of the season on Dec. 29 at Baldwin Wallace, Ohio. The Thunder will host Hope on Jan. 4 to begin the MIAA slate.
Thunder Bolts
Smylie is the Thunder’s leader in field-goal shooting percentage early in the 2022-23 season at 67% (26-39). “We, as coaches, need to find a way to get him some more shots,” Miller said… As conference play beckons, the 9-1 Thunder are off to the best start. Calvin is 7-1 and Hope 6-3… Lawrence won the battle of the boards on Sunday, 35-26… Trine forced 19 Lawrence turnovers and converted them into 28 points. The Thunder got 24 points from their bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.