The wet spring season continued Thursday and washed out nearly all of the day's events.
Several area have make-up dates scheduled.
The DeKalb at Huntington North baseball game was pushed to today at 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield-Fremont was moved to Friday, May 20, Hamilton-Churubusco was pushed to Wednesday, May 18, and East Noble at Norwell was rescheduled for Monday, May 9.
The softball contest between Central Noble and Lakeland was moved to Friday, May 13. Fairfield at Fremont was rescheduled to the same day at the baseball game, May 20.
New Haven at DeKalb softball will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, and East Noble at Concordia was pushed to Thursday, May 12.
The girls tennis match between Churubusco and West Noble was rescheduled for Wednesday, May 11, and East Noble at Norwell will take place Monday, May 9. Westview's home match with Goshen will be played Tuesday, May 10.
The boys golf match at Lake James between West Noble and Fremont was rescheduled for Tuesday, May 17. The match between Angola and Prairie Heights was canceled.
