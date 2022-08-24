ANGOLA — The area’s top two girls golf teams squared off in a three-team match on the back nine at Lake James Golf Club Wednesday afternoon and Fremont had better balance on its home course to defeat DeKalb 191-198.
Lakeland was third in the non-conference match with 225. Amelia Trump led the Lakers with a 52.
The Eagles (6-1 overall) fell back on a reliable freshman as their fifth player to pick the team up and put it ahead of the Barons at the end. Emery Laughlin’s 51 was Fremont’s final score inputted and turned a deficit into a win for the Eagles.
“It’s a really tough adjustment to go from Hidden Valley to Lake James because of the distance. But Emery has handled it, and you have to give a lot of credit to Kenadee (Porath) and Khloe (Glendening) and Presley (Scott) for making her comfortable,” Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. “Kenadee has been a fantastic leader.”
The scoring difference from the first to fourth scorer was only five shots for Fremont compared to 19 for DeKalb.
Scott led the Eagles with 46. Porath and Glendening had 47s. Reagan Rhodes had a 60 in the No. 4 spot, but Laughlin took that off the scoresheet with her 51.
“We want to have four scores in the 40s and we were almost there,” Wirick said. “We’re blessed to have five girls who can score in the 40s to low 50s range.”
Senior Lillie Cone was match medalist with a 41 to lead the Barons. Sophie Pfister had a 46.
DeKalb coach James Fislar said the fast, undulating greens made it tough on his girls.
“We actually struck the ball well,” Fislar said. “But we had too many 3-putts and 4-putts. We didn’t get up and down.”
Kaitlin Traylor had 51 for the Barons. Delaney Cox had 60 and Bella Karch had a personal best 66. Karch is new to golf and recently began playing in matches after starting the season putting more of her work in at practice.
Lakeland also had Brooke Retterbush with 54, Caitlyn Miller with 59 and 60s from Kebella Watkins and Lydia Trost.
Fremont hosts Churubusco today. Lakeland travels to Churubusco Friday. The Barons return to action on Monday at home against Northeast 8 Conference rival Huntington North to start a busy week.
