FORT WAYNE – A pretty good 2022 season for the DeKalb High School volleyball team ended Saturday in the championship match of the Class 4A Snider Sectional with a 3-0 sweep by Carroll.
The Chargers won 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 in a match that took less than an hour to complete.
DeKalb got to the sectional final with a 3-2 win over East Noble in their earlier semifinal match. The Barons dropped the opening two sets to the Knights before prevailing, 15-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-10.
DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said it was a good season for the Barons – her sixth as head coach. “Our mental toughness has been something we’ve struggled with,” Pfost said. “I think we’re finally getting to that point where we can get on the floor with a Carroll team and compete.”
DeKalb was led by Paige Langschwager with four kills. Brooklyn Barkhaus added three kills. Sophia Jackson had seven assists. Kayla Leins had seven digs.
The Barons finished 15-16. They will say goodbye to six seniors: Langschwager, Hannah Perry, Kya Blomeke, Juliann Plummer, Lillian Cserep and Ashley Robinett.
The DeKalb junior varsity team was 14-11 this season. Pfost said she called a few of those players up to the varsity for the sectional tournament run to give them a taste of what the top level is like.
Carroll, meanwhile, improved to 31-2. The Chargers dispatched Northrop in its semifinal match earlier on Saturday, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15.
Aliyah Saylor led the Chargers with 11 kills against Northrop. Ellie Frey led Carroll with 14 kills in the championship match against DeKalb. Summer Hendershot had four service aces against the Barons. Brenna Ginder had eight digs and Olivia Gisslen led the Chargers with 30 assists.
