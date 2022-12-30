There will be a lot of experience for most team in area high school gymnastics this season.
The solid mainstays are in place at Angola and DeKalb with not much room for error, and lone Eastside gymnast Brielle Carter is ready to give it her all in her senior season.
Here is a look at all the prep gymnastics teams in the KPC Media Group coverage area.
Angola Hornets
Coach: Misti Evans, 11th season (assisted by Kadish Evans)
2021-22: 8-1 dual record, 8th in IHSAA State Finals, 2nd in Huntington North Regional, Wawasee Sectional champions.
Two-time uneven bars state champion and three-time sectional all-around champion Ashtyn Evans graduated, but her supporting cast is pretty much back for the Hornets. Evans, who was 10th all-around at state last season with 36.925, is taking part in acrobatics and tumbling at NCAA Division II Frostburg State in Maryland.
Losing a state champion from the team leaves a score gap to be filled,” Misti Evans said. “All the individuals on the roster worked hard in the offseason to add difficulty and execution to their routines to help lessen the difference.
“We are working on mental preparation and endurance now, but I believe this team collectively can produce scores that reflect to experience they have had at the state level the last four years.”
Angola has some talented youngsters leading the way in sophomore Alayna Shamp and freshman Bailey Lanoue. They were the Hornets’ top two all-around scorers in leading the team to victory in the Elkhart Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. The Hornets scored 106.25 in that event.
Shamp had the second highest all-around score for freshmen at state last year at 34.825, and placed 19th overall. She was the regional runner-up on the balance beam and the sectional runner-up to Ashtyn Evans on the bars and the vault.
Lanoue enters high school gymnastics with a strong club background. Her best events are the vault and the floor exercise.
Seniors Sarah Hutchins and Summer Allen and junior Avery Boyer will continue to play key roles for the Hornets. At sectional last year, Hutchins tied for sixth on the floor and Allen was third on the vault at 9.25. Boyer competed on the uneven bars at state in 2022 and has worked hard to upgrade that routine in he offseason.
Angola will heavily rely on those five girls and will need to stay healthy. Junior Taylor Sibert is a transfer from East Noble, but her eligibility is limited. Freshman Brooke Clark is recovering from foot surgery after getting hurt in August.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter
Coach: Erin Carter, 4th season
This will be the fourth and final season for senior Brielle Carter, who was a floor exercise champion and the all-around runner-up at the Wawasee Sectional last season.
Carter’s season ended at sectional. She chose to go on a mission trip the following weekend and did not take part in the Huntington North Regional. She did qualify for state in the floor exercise in 2021.
As in past seasons, Carter will practice with and travel with DeKalb to meets while representing Eastside.
The first meet is set for Jan. 3 at Huntington North High School. The first home meet is Jan. 5 against Concordia. Home meets take place at the Classic City Center across from DeKalb High School.
“I’m excited for this season and I’m excited to see what she does, how she pushes herself,” Erin said of her daughter.
“She’s pushed herself every season, and I’m just excited to watch her compete. I just hope she gives her very best and gives God all the glory.”
Brielle Carter wants to get better in all areas this season.
“Some goals I have for this year is to improve at least a little bit on every event score wise, stay on the beam a little better than last year and just continue improving my floor routine skill wise,” she said.
Erin Carter added, “It’s fun watching her from her freshman year. It’s fun to watch her become a leader. Even though she’s the only girl for Eastside, the DeKalb girls have been so good to her. I think she’s a great leader and a great supporter.”
DeKalb Barons
Coach: Kaitlyn Wolfe, 7th season (assisted by Diana Collins)
2021-22: 7-4 dual record, 5th in Huntington North Regional, Wawasee Sectional runner-up
Three-time state qualifier Lauren Blythe graduated, but the rest of the Barons return in junior Myca Miller and sophomores Paige Fillenwarth, Tyla DePriest and Lily Armstrong.
Miller tied for 18th on vault at state last year with 9.15. She tied for fourth in regional on vault with 9.325.
“Myca is strong on vault and floor, increasing difficulty on vault, bars and beam,” Wolfe said.
“Paige and Tyla are strong all-around gymnasts. Paige has increased her vault and beam difficulty and Tyla has increased her vault and bars difficulty.”
Armstrong will help the Barons on beam. Junior Auburn Nordmann and sophomore Alera Duddy will round out the roster. So, the team has no seniors and no freshmen.
Collins is returning to her alma mater to coach prep gymnastics. She was a standout gymnast for the Barons and started Angola High’s gymnastics program.
East Noble Knights
Coach: Tami Housholder (assisted by Renae Helmkamp)
2021-22: 4th Wawasee Sectional.
Several gymnasts return for the Knights, including last season’s state qualifier on beam and the floor Audrey Beiswanger for her junior season and senior Ally Blackburn. Blackburn qualified for regional on beam last season.
EN has a few girls back who specialized in certain events last season, including senior Brooke Lindsay, juniors Hadley Thiel and Bri Sanchez, and sophomores Natalie Bailey, Liz Schmidt, Skye Caskey and Kaitlin Borrero.
The Knights will also welcome new gymnasts to the team in sophomore Bella Montoya and freshmen Katelyn Foreman, Kylie Walz, Addison Eash, Kiki Haley and Rya Montoya.
“We just hope to keep all the athletes healthy this year,” Housholder said. “Several of the girls have ongoing injuries which may or may not affect their seasons.”
Lakeland Lakers
Coach: Sherill Habedank, 24th season (assisted by Linda Whetstone).
2021-22: 5-5 dual record, 7th Wawasee Sectional.
The Lakers have no seniors and are led by junior Emma Schiffli, who earned KPC Media Group All-Area honors last season. She was 12th all-around in the Wawasee Sectional in 2022.
“We are a young team, but looking forward to improvements in each and every meet this season!” Habedank said.
Sophomores Payton Hoopingarner, Alayna Rasler, Scotlyn Gayheart and Emilie Riehl are also returning letterwinners for Lakeland. Key newcomers are sophomore Kammy Ritchie and freshman Hannah Barrick. Natalie Huffman was a significant graduation loss.
West Noble Chargers
Coach: Stacey Lang, 10th season (assisted by Amy Trowbridge)
2021-22: 8th Wawasee Sectional.
The Chargers will look to continue making positive strides in 2023.
“We’re looking to make improvements each meet and have fun,” Lang said.
Key returners back for West Noble are senior Nellie Herrera and sophomores Ariana Eicher, Leah Kathary and Phebie Bench.
Taylor Shoemaker is a key graduation loss. Seven girls are taking part in gymnastics for the Chargers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.