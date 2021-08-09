Well, well, well.
It looks like the KPC Sports staff needed someone to come in and help with their football coverage. I didn’t think I would be back, but it’s like that scene in the Godfather Part III when Al Pacino’s character Michael Corleone said, “Just when I thought I was out...they pull me back in.”
So I’m back in for the 2021 season with more power rankings and more picks against the so-called KPC Sports staff. Yes, I know Jeff Jones was the best picker last season, but just know this Jeff and the rest of the staff, I’m coming for you.
Before I give you my first power rankings of the season, which are set to begin next Tuesday, I thought I would tell you all about the weird thoughts going on here in this brain of mine. I have some bold predictions about the upcoming season and thought I would share them with you.
East Noble will not win the NE8, but will win the sectional title
History has a chance of repeating itself with the Knights this season. Last season, East Noble had to go through some growing pains at some key spots. Once it did, it was hard to stop.
The Knights won’t have to do that this season. But neither will Leo, who won the conference title last year, then lost to East Noble in the sectional championship.
I think the Lions will get the best of the Knights in the regular season once again, but East Noble will be on the revenge tour come postseason play.
NECC Big Division will be decided in Week 8
Angola and Garrett both saw Fairfield come in and take the division championship last season, and West Noble won it easily the year before. It feels like it is time for either the Hornets or the Railroaders to be back on top of the division. Angola last won the division in 2018, and Garrett took the title in 2016.
Both teams bring back a lot of experience. The Railroaders have 17 seniors returning, including Trey Richards, who put in a lot of work in the offseason to improve his body and mind. He’ll be a force to watch. The Hornets have offensive weapon Finley Hasselman back, and on defense, Angola has eight starters returning, led by linemen Brandon Villafuerte and Jake Land.
It’ll be the final conference game for both teams, and both will have just played Fairfield in their previous conference contest. Could the Falcons spoil the plan for either team to be unbeaten going into Week 8?
Laban Davis will surpass 2020 totals
As a junior, Davis put up some absurd numbers, both through the air and on the ground. He comes into this season as the best quarterback in the KPC area and will not likely be surpassed. In 2020, he threw for 1,693 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns on 200 carries.
He might have to do more this season after he lost two of his reliable receivers Lane Burns and Wade Miller and his top running back Matthew Firestine to graduation. Gavin Wallace, the Blazers’ top returning receiver, is back, but Davis will still be asked to do just a little bit more this season.
Central Noble will win 6 or more games
The Cougars got off to a strong 4-2 last season. They could easily do that once again this season, but something tells me they can do better and finish the regular season well enough to get to six wins.
The long, flowing locks of Will Hoover will be all over the field once again for the Cougars this season. He rushed for 767 yards and nine touchdowns on 163 carries, and finished with 135 total tackles, including eight for loss.
Central Noble also has Ashton Dunlap, Ashton Smith and Preston Diffendarfer returning. They all made plenty of plays on both sides of the ball.
Churubusco will get back above .500
Last season, the Eagles didn’t finish above .500 (4-4) for the first time since 2004, when they finished 4-6.
‘Busco should return to form this season with how much experience it returns at key positions. Riley Buroff, Wyatt Marks, Hunter Bianski and Nick Nondorf are all back, as well as plenty of juniors who played as sophomores.
The Eagles also missed out on two NECC Small School Division games last season against Fremont and Central Noble. Both of those games this season are winnable, along with plenty of others.
