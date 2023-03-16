WATERLOO — DeKalb boys soccer coach Jarrod Bennett has seen Carric Joachim grow up — literally — within the game of soccer.
Now Joachim may have even more growing to do. He committed Tuesday to continue his soccer career at Marian University in Indianapolis. The Knights compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
“He’s an animal out there,” Bennett said. “I saw him as a sixth-grader. He was a rat, he wanted to get in there and get physical. He was just tiny so he got tossed, but he never quit.
“That prepared him for now and last year when he really is a physical presence. He still has that drive. I’ve seen him progress since sixth grade, and it’s been wonderful growth to see.”
Joachim said he will study marketing at Marian.
“They’re all a family,” he said. “They bring out the best of both worlds for my education and my soccer career.
“The facilities are awesome. I couldn’t ask for any better coaches. I’m excited to be with them.”
Joachim provided plenty of excitement in his four years of varsity soccer at DeKalb.
Last season he had 24 goals and six assists which put him seventh in the state in scoring in Class 3A (the largest schools). The year before he had 21 goals.
In his career, Joachim had 62 goals and 16 assists.
He was a first-team KPC Media Group All-Area and All-Northeast 8 Conference selection the last two seasons. The coaches association named him second-team all-district as a senior.
Bennett is confident Joachim can do well at the next level.
“It’s always nice to see a kid go on to the next level,” Bennett said. “Certain kids are cut out for that and certain kids aren’t, but Carric is cut from a college mold.
“He’s an aggressive player. He craves the physical contact, he craves the ball on his foot and plays to his strengths. He’s a big, tough kid and he plays very hard.”
