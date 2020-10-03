Girls Soccer
Warriors clinch NECC season crown
EMMA — Westview clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship outright with a 4-0 victory over Lakeland Saturday afternoon.
Paige Riegsecker, Paige Schwartz, Addie Bender and Alexis Miller each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors (6-8-2, 5-0 NECC). Andrea Miller also had an assist.
Volleyball
Garrett wins New Prairie Invitational
NEW CARLISLE — Garrett won the New Prairie Invitational Saturday, defeating the host school in the championship match 25-19, 17-25, 15-4.
Logan Smith had 16 digs, 14 assists and 13 kills for the Railroaders (22-2). Emma Hirchak had 12 kills, nine digs, four assists and two aces. Morgan Ostrowski had nine kills and seven digs. Taylor Gerke had 15 assists, eight digs, a solo block and a block assist.
Garrett defeated Wheeler, Michigan City and Wawasee en route to the championship match.
EN outlasts Panthers
AUBURN — East Noble defeated Lakewood Park Christian Saturday. The scores were 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16.
Knights second in the Westview’s JV tourney
EMMA — East Noble was second in Westview’s junior varsity tournament Saturday. The Knights lost to Northridge in the championship match 25-12, 25-12.
DeKalb was third, defeating the host Warriors in the third-place match 25-14, 25-20.
Lakeland was fifth, winning the fifth-place match over Prairie Heights 21-25, 25-20, 17-15. West Noble outlasted Fremont in the seventh-place match 25-24, 23-25, 15-10.
Unified Flag Football
Cougars sectional runner-up
ALBION — Central Noble was the runner-up of its own sectional on Saturday, losing to Carroll in the championship game.
The Cougars defeated Fort Wayne North Side in their semifinal game.
Carroll won in the first round over DeKalb, then beat East Noble in the other semifinal contest.
Football
Garrett loses to Fairfield
BENTON — Garrett lost to Fairfield 36-7 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division game Friday night.
The Falcons (6-0, 3-0 NECC Big) clinched a tie for the NECC Big School Division title. Cory Lantz threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score for Fairfield.
Kolin Cope scored on a touchdown run for the Railroaders (2-4, 2-1) in the third quarter, and Zak Klopfenstein kicked the extra point.
Heights falls to Bremen
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Bremen 39-14 in a nonconference game Friday night.
Hunter Bennitt set the tone for the Lions (5-2) early, intercepting Luke Severe on the second play of the game from scrimmage, then scampering 58 yards for a touchdown on the next play.
Zach Wiseman and Sam Levitz had long touchdown runs for the Panthers (0-7) in the fourth quarter.
College Soccer
Trine women win on the road
SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS — Trine University’s women’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College 3-0 on Saturday.
Logan Sagstetter, Andrea Wright and Alyssa Siracuse scored for the Thunder (5-1).
College Golf
Trine women seventh in invite
HOWELL, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was second in the Cleary Invitational Friday, shooting 373 at Chemung Hills Golf Course.
Cleary won with 354, and Lourdes (Ohio) was third with 375.
Maire Sullivan was second overall with an 86 to lead the Thunder. Karlee Fackler tied for fifth with 89.
Trine also had 96 from Lily Williamson, 102 from Jenna Doumont and 105 from Olivia Phillips.
Three women also played as individuals for the Thunder. Reagan Guthrie had 105, Kelly Miller had 107, and Anabelle Burkholder had 113.
College Volleyball
Thunder women down Concordia
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team won over NAIA Concordia, Michigan, 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, on Saturday afternoon.
Madison Munger had 24 digs, 20 kills and two block assists to lead the Thunder. East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had 12 kills, eight digs, four block assists and an ace. Joslynn Battle had 46 assists and eight digs, and Lindsey DeCamp had 25 digs. Breanna Small added 13 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.