Prep Girls Basketball Haley Richardson hired as West Noble coach
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Haley Richardson as West Noble High School’s varsity girls basketball coach at its Monday meeting.
Richardson replaces Jeff Burns, who resigned after three seasons at the helm in late April due to work opportunities.
Richardson graduated from West Noble in 2013 and went on to play college basketball at Ball State and Grace. She was an assistant girls basketball coach for her former coach Dale Marano for three seasons after graduating from Grace. That included the 2018-19 season where the Chargers won a Class 3A sectional championship.
Richardson is excited to meet all the girls in the basketball program beginning this week.
“I love West Noble and I am thrilled to be back. I am excited to work with this team and program,” Richardson said in a West Noble athletic statement. “I want these girls to have the same family atmosphere that I had when I played and coached at West Noble.
“I am looking forward to meeting the girls that were in the program last year and also some that maybe took a year or two off. I think we can be competitive and build something special if we can get everyone on board!”
West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn said, “We are excited to have Haley back in our program and the committee was impressed with her vision and energy that she brings to West Noble girls basketball. Haley will be a coach that players will want to play for, she will be tough and foster a family atmosphere, but she will work hard and be detailed in all that she does. She has learned a great deal working with both Coach Marano and Coach Burns. She knows what it takes to be successful and will work hard to see it through. We could not be more excited about the future of West Noble girls basketball. I also certainly want to thank Coach Burns and his staff for helping with the transition this summer. They have gone way above and beyond to help West Noble girls basketball by holding open gyms and workouts while awaiting the new coach.”
Auto Racing Solid night of racing on Autograph Night at AMS
FREMONT — The Midwest Super Cup Series returned to Angola Motorsport Speedway for the first time since 2013 Saturday on the track’s Autograph Night and Jojo Fadke won the 20-lap feature.
Chris Rossiter was second in the feature and Dustin Olmstead finished third. Greg Stanley won the heat race.
The feature winners in AMS’ weekly divisions were Tony Dager in the late models, Johnathon Gatton in the modifieds, Tristan Crago in the street stocks and Derek Simon in the front wheel drives.
Heat race winners were Dager and Kendallville’s Brandon Barcus in the late models; Jordan Gatton, Cory Pressler and Jason Timmerman in the modifieds; Jeremy Hamilton and Parker Moyer in the street stocks, and Simon and Chris Heintzelman in the front wheel drives.
Angola’s four weekly divisions will once again be in action this coming Saturday.
