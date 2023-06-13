Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.