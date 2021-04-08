Area Sports Thursday’s weather causes changes
A few area events were postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday afternoon.
The track meet between Churubusco and Bluffton was postponed with no makeup date scheduled. The Eagles’ girls tennis match with Lakewood Park was moved to today at 5 p.m.
Fremont’s girls tennis match at Adams Central was also postponed until Monday.
Also, from Trine University, its home women’s volleyball match with Albion scheduled for Wednesday was canceled and will not be made up.
Prep Softball Fremont outscores LPC
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Class 1A sectional rival Lakewood Park 19-7 in five innings on Thursday at Vistula Park.
The Eagles (1-2) had 12 hits and were helped by five Panther errors. Fremont scored all of its runs in the first three innings, including 10 in the third.
Freshman Sydney Hinchcliffe drove in four runs for Fremont. Eva Foulk and Jada Rhonehouse each had three RBIs. Freshman Khloe Glendening pitched a complete game victory with three strikeouts.
Mackenzie Shepherd, Sammy Schlotter and Megan Knox had two hits apiece for LPC (2-2). Knox was the starting and losing pitcher.
Prep Baseball
DeKalb, Garrett change schedule
GARRETT — DeKalb and Garrett will play a single game today at 5:30 p.m. at the Railroaders’ field.
A doubleheader had been slated for Saturday, but the change was made due to rain in the forecast.
College Tennis Thunder women dominate Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s tennis team defeated Adrian 9-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual on Wednesday afternoon.
The Thunder (11-2, 2-1 MIAA) won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Trine 9, Adrian 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Samantha Cyrus 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Bethany Posey 6-3, 6-2. 3. Eva Morales (T) def. Vasiliki Gargasoulas 6-3, 6-2. 4. Ellie Cole (T) def. Elizabeth Himebauch 6-2, 6-4. 5. Trista Savage (T) def. Maddison Wagner 6-0, 6-0. 6. Camille Lozier (T) def. Jamie Nicholls 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Cyrus-Posey 8-1. 2. Jad. Davis-Lozier (T) def. Himebauch-M. Wagner 8-3. 3. Savage-Andrea Jordan (T) def. Gargasoulas-Jocelyn Smith 8-2.
College Basketball Westview graduate Klopfenstein makes all-conference team
GLENDIVE, Mont. — Former Westview standout Ashya Klopfenstein, along with her Dawson Community College teammate Tamiya Francis, was named to the 2021 First Team All-Mon-Dak Conference Women’s Basketball team.
Klopfenstein had with 15 double-doubles. She ranked third in the conference in scoring at 17 points per game and averaged 11 rebounds per contest. She led the conference in field goal percentage at 56% and was No. 2 in steals with three per game.
