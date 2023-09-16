KENDALLVILLE — Two rival volleyball teams went at each other with their respective strong-throated fan bases cheering them on.
It was typical DeKalb vs. East Noble at the Big Blue Pit Thursday night. After losing a long first game, the Barons regrouped and won the last three and took the Northeast 8 Conference opener for each team. Scores were 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.
“I don’t know what was happening with them (in the first game),” DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said. “We were making terrible mental errors, letting free balls drop, not communicating, not taking swings.
“I was very proud of how we stuck with it. We fought together and we fought out of it. Then we got in a rhythm, started hitting the middles, and had a little fun out there.”
All four games were hotly contested, and just approaching the winning points wasn’t enough. Closing out games was tough for both sides.
“It was a disappointing loss,” East Noble coach Payton Hunley said. “It’s homecoming week and we were really looking forward to winning our first conference match.
“We came out pretty hot that first set. The second and third set we came out hot as well, it just the lack of being able to finish and put the ball down. In the fourth set, we just didn’t seem to have the juice in us to finish.”
The first game was tied 12 times and DeKalb (14-6 overall, 1-0 NE8) was serving up 23-22, but couldn’t close the deal. A kill from Makenzie Kolvoord and a battle at the net won by Lexie LaLone gave East Noble a 24-23 lead, but a kill from Regan Nordmann tied it. The last two points came on Baron errors.
Kylie Anderson staked East Noble (9-11, 0-1) to a quick 6-2 lead in game two, scoring on a tip, a kill and an ace. The Barons didn’t let the game get out of hand and battled back for a 15-13 lead on a Nordmann kill.
East Noble tied it with the next two points, but a service error gave DeKalb the lead for good. Kills by Olivia Kracium and Lilly Jackson, and a net battle won by Sophia Jackson helped the Barons to a 20-16 advantage, and they finished the game from there.
The Knights led most of the way in the third game, with their biggest margin at 14-9 after a kill by Alyssa Desper. DeKalb finally drew even at 19-19 on Bre Fordyce’s kill. That started a run of six straight points served by Lilli VanGessel and was capped by blocks by Lilly Jackson and Kracium to make it 24-19.
East Noble got the next three on a block from Taylor Eggering and consecutive aces by Hailey LaRoy before DeKalb got the final point.
The Barons got on a roll at the net in the fourth game in which they led wire to wire. Nordmann, Lilly Jackson and Fordyce had kills and Sophia Jackson had a block as DeKalb jumped ahead 10-4.
The hosts pulled within one twice, at 13-12 on a tip by LaLone and a kill from Kolvoord, and again at 14-13 on LaLone’s block. But the Barons never gave up the lead.
“That was our back row getting the pass to our setter and making sure we were holding their blockers, and opening things up for all our hitters,” Pfost said. “Our hitters had a field day today.”
The Knights have already won more games this season than in the previous two seasons combined. They want to continue the progress.
“This year has been significantly better than last year,” Hunley said. “We’re still wanting to continue.
“Our goal at the end is to have a winning record. Our goal at the end is to make these girls better people, better players and learn the game more. So far we’ve been pretty successful.”
