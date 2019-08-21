LIGONIER — Last season’s Northeast Corner Conference Meet and sectional at West Noble were very competitive, including a tie in points for first at the NECC Meet.
Depending on the day, any one of those teams could have won the conference meet or sectional. It was that close.
All five of those teams, as well as a few more, return quite a bit of experience from last year’s rosters, which means this girls cross country season should just as fun to watch.
Here’s the outlook for the area teams in 2019.
West Noble
Right on the heels of Garrett and Angola at the NECC Meet last season were the West Noble Chargers. However, they did win the sectional on their home course.
West Noble returns its top five runners from last year, including Yarency Murillo, Megan Wallen, Erin Shoemaker, Gabrielle Foreman and Thalia Parson. All finished in the top 30 at the sectional. Nallely Villalobos finished in 32nd at the sectional and returns this season, which makes West Noble one of the deepest teams in the area.
Murillo and Wallen both qualified individually for semistate last season.
The Chargers have newcomers Elizabeth Christlieb and Makenna Nichols.
Garrett
The Railroader girls return a strong core for the 2019 season. Nataley Armstrong was a semistate qualifier, where she finished in 75th. She was one of the last individuals to qualify for the semistate after finishing 32nd at the West Noble Regional.
Also back are Madilyn Malcolm and Valencia Placencia. Both qualified for the regional.
All three finished in the top 20 at the NECC Meet, where they finished in second place as a team. They tied Angola with 67 points, but the Hornets’ sixth runner finished ahead of Garrett’s.
Other returners include Samantha DeWitt, Emma Kioski and Chloe Rayle. The newcomers are Aida Haynes, Samantha Liechty, Ava O’Connor and Kirsten Vaughan.
Angola
The Hornets will be near the top of the NECC once again with what they return this season.
Seniors Samantha Biernet and Taylor Clemens both return as semistate qualifiers. Coach Brad Peterson believes he has two more underclassmen that can follow in the footsteps of Biernat and Clemens. Sophomore Hannah Blum and freshman Gracynn Hinkley are the two girls Peterson expects to create the depth on this year’s team.
Makayla Snow is another sophomore on the roster this season, as well as freshmen Sienna Fee, who will be splitting time with the Angola marching band, and Ashley Villa Romero.
Westview
First-year coach Staci Stahly has quite a bit of talent in her junior class for the 2019 season.
Back are juniors Deann Fry, Hannah Neff and Nicole Miller. All helped the Warriors qualify for regionals as a team in 2018. Neff and Fry were All-NECC runners last year, and Westview finished in fourth at the NECC Meet. Neff was just a few spots away from qualifying for semistate as an individual.
Senior Lindsay Stoltzfus is also on this year’s Warrior roster. New to the team are junior Raegan Bender and freshman Natalie Privett.
East Noble
It’s going to be difficult to replace runners like KPC Media Group Runner of the Year and state qualifier Kayla McCulloch and semistate qualifier Olivia Smolinske, but what the Knights have is quite a few runners to choose from.
Senior Olivia Rummel returns as East Noble’s top runner, along with junior Mariah Maley, who helped bolster the lineup last season. Junior Anna Becker was also a key point getter for the Knights last season.
The Knights were fourth at the Northeast 8 Meet and second at the West Noble Sectional. They finished one spot from qualifying as a team for semistate after coming in sixth at the regional.
Newcomers to the roster include sophomore Erin Weng and junior Rachel Weng. Also five freshman are new including Rachel Becker, Madelynn Lowery, Khole Pankop, Morgan Prest and Cady Smith.
DeKalb
The Barons were right behind the rival Knights at the Northeast 8 Meet in fifth place. They were led by then-sophomore Riley Winebrenner, who finished in sixth for first team All-NE8 honors.
Winebrenner, along with Penelope Swift, who also returns, led the team to a fourth-place finish at the West Noble Sectional to qualify for regionals as a team. Winebrenner was the lone semistate qualifier after she finished in 29th at regionals.
New coach Josh Maple expects freshmen Lydia Bennett and Abby DeTray to have an impact this season.
Adding to the DeKalb roster are Ashlyn Reese, Autumn Runge, Caleigh Yarian, Ally Hammer and Mia Armey.
Fremont
Similar to the Eagle boys, nearly half of the Fremont girls team will brand new with three incoming freshmen. But the four returners have big expectations for this upcoming season.
Senior Grace Schmucker has high hopes for the 2019 season. She will be looking to make her fourth trip to semistate this season with the confidence to finally make it to the state finals. She finished in the top 10 in the NECC Meet (4th) and the West Noble Sectional (8th).
Sophomore Kayla McCullough was a regional qualifier a season ago, and fellow classmate Autumn Chilenski and junior Katie Berlew were a few spots away from joining their teammates.
Prairie Heights
The Panthers have their top two runners back from last season. Allison Steele and Sam Roberts were both regional qualifiers in 2018. Both hope to improve on Heights’ ninth-place finish at the NECC Meet last year.
Kiana Alleshouse is another junior the Panthers will rely on for leadership in 2019, as well as senior Kyler Hall.
Other Prairie Heights runners include Roshelle Bell, Alayna Springer and Caylee James.
Lakeland
The Lakers were another team near the bottom of the NECC in 2018, and their top runner from last season, April Chrisman, graduated.
Junior Ella Lewin was on the outside looking in at the West Noble Sectional. She was two spots away from being a regional qualifier.
Sophomores Monica Guzman and Brooklyn Rettig are in line to help Lewin score this season.
Also on the Lakeland roster at senior Kailia Malavanh, juniors Jama Sines and Paris Allen and freshman Keylee Fleeman and Chloe Sines.
Central Noble
The Cougars will rely on lone senior Kylie Zumbrun for guidance this season. She was the lone regional qualifier for Central Noble in 2018 will be expected to carry the load.
Coach Pamela Murphy has newcomer sophomore Angie Price and freshman Madison Vice as two more runners that could help improve their team’s positioning in the NECC. The other newcomer to the 2019 squad is Michaela Rinehold.
Kylie Bingham, Mikayla Stier, Victoria Stump and Makenzie Yoder make up the rest of the Cougar roster.
Churubusco
The Eagles return some experience from last year’s squad that finished seventh at the NECC Meet.
All-conference runner Katie Graft returns after qualifying for regionals as a freshman last season.
Fellow sophomore Cara Debolt and juniors Allie Basinger and Katelynn Schuman also return for 2019.
Lakewood Park
The Panthers only had three girls compete in the sectional last season, and that number is smaller for this season.
Senior Faith Fleck and sophomore Heather Elwood were the lone Lakewood competitors at the Norwell Invite last Saturday. The duo finished near the middle of the pack but hope to be more competitive as the season goes along.
Eastside
The Blazers graduated their one regional qualifier in Marylou Deweese. There is only one runner on this year’s roster and it’s freshman Kennedy Roberts.
Hamilton
The Marines will again be inexperienced this season after just having one freshman on last year’s team.
