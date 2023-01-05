GARRETT — The Garrett wrestling program picked senior night to move closer to another trophy.
In a triple dual with three teams all 7-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference, the Railroaders clinched a tie for the conference regular season title by defeating Angola 48-26 and Prairie Heights 48-30 on Wednesday. Angola remains with one conference loss after its 42-24 win over Prairie Heights.
The Railroaders can win an outright championship with a victory at Central Noble Jan. 12. Angola's remaining conference dual is at Eastside the same day.
"Those are good wins," Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. "Angola and Prairie Heights are tough teams, Angola particularly. They've beaten some good teams this year.
"It's a brutal stretch of the schedule with Al Smith (one of the state's elite invitationals at Mishawaka last weekend), these teams, and team state Saturday. We're just surviving and advancing."
Garrett and Prairie Heights will compete in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals Saturday. The Railroaders will be in Class 2A at Jay County with the Panthers in Class 1A at Franklin.
"It's been a long week," Prairie Heights coach Brett Smith said. "We had Al Smith, then Angola and Garrett, and then team state Saturday. It's a tough stretch of the road."
Jack O'Connor, Nate Wells, Graydon Clingan, Hayden Williams and Cody Bickley had pins for the Big Train in the win over Angola. Cameron Baker won by a major decision and Carter Fielden scored a decision.
The Hornets got pins from Edy Romero, Dallas Davidson and Blake Denman. Kamaron Straw won by technical fall and Jordan Sheets won by decision.
"Three 7-0 teams. This is what it built up to in our conference," Angola coach Russ Tingley said. "We wrestled pretty strong against Prairie Heights. Our younger kids are starting to make the turn.
"Garrett's still got us. They've got some strong kids. We're not there yet, but the younger kids are building to that point."
Marcellus McCormack, Ryan Kochendorfer, Baker, Fielden, O'Connor and Bickley pinned their opponents for Garrett against Prairie Heights. Chase Leech won by technical fall, Williams scored a major decision and Clingan won by decision.
James Kresse, Brody Hagewood, Riley Cearbaugh, Kaleb Lounsbury, and Phillip Sheets were winners by pin for the Panthers.
"I don't think we wrestled very well in the Angola match," Smith said. "We had some kids who just didn't have the ambition for the whole six minutes. The Garrett match we competed a lot better there.
"We won some matches and we surprised a couple kids. Our performance in the second match was much better."
Carter Shull, Alex Delacruz, Ty Maggart, Josh Kunkle, Denman and Romero won by pin for the Hornets against Heights. Straw won by major decision, and Davidson and Jordan Sheets scored decisions.
Phillip Sheets and Jericko Jackson had pins for the Panthers. Jordan Klumpp and Lounsbury both won by decision.
Angola 42, Prairie Heights 24
195 — P. Sheets (PH) pin Lentz 2:55. 220 — Shull (Ang) pin McCrea 2:13. 285 — Romero (Ang) pin Keeslar :34. 106 — Delacruz (Ang) pin Fernandez :33. 113 — Straw (Ang) maj. dec. Kresse 9-1. 120 — Baas (PH) FF. 126 — Maggart (Ang) pin Glasgo :49. 132 — Davidson (Ang) dec. Hagewood 5-3. 138 — Klumpp (PH) dec. Pavka 8-6 OT. 145 — Denman (Ang) pin Cearbaugh 1:46. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) decd. Hardley 6-0. 160 — Kunkle (Ang) pin Levitz 5:18. 170 — J. Sheets dec. Pratt 8-6. 182 — Jackson (PH) pin Wise 3:24.
Garrett 48, Angola 26
220 — O'Connor (Gar) pin Shull 3:32. 285 – Romero (Ang) pin McCormack 4:43. 106 — Baker (Gar) maj. dec. Delacruz 15-6. 113 — Straw (Ang) tech. fall Jones 15-0, 6:00. 120 — Pelmear (Gar) FF. 126 — Fielden (Gar) dec. Maggart 2-0. 132 — Davidson (Ang) pin Nusbaum 3:18. 138 — Williams (Gar) tech. fall Pavka 15-0, 4:46. 145 — Denman (Ang) pin Orick-Maurer 2:33. 152 — Wells (Gar) pin Hardley 3:36. 160 — Leech (Gar) FF. 170 — J. Sheets (Ang) dec. Gibson 2-1. 182 — Clingan (Gar) pin Wise :57. 195 — Bickley (Gar) pin Lentz 1:23.
Garrett 48, Prairie Heights 30
285 — McCormack (Gar) pin Keeslar 2:37. 106 — Baker (Gar) pin Fernandez :22. 113 — Kresse (PH) pin Jones 1:37. 120 — Fielden (Gar) pin Baas 5:21. 126 — Kochendorfer (Gar) pin Glasgo 2:59. 132 — Hagewood (PH) pin Nusbaum 1:37. 138 — Williams (Gar) maj. dec. Klumpp 11-3. 145 — Cearbaugh (PH) pin Orick-Maurer 1:59. 152 — Lounsbury (PH) pin Wells :51. 160 — Leech (Gar) tech. fall Levitz 18-3. 170 — Gibson (Gar) dec. Pratt 6-3. 182 — P. Sheets (PH) pin Clingan 5:00. 195 — O'Connor (Gar) pin Munoz :59. 220 — Bickley (Gar) pin McCrea :39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.